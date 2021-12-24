Candace Owens Deflects Criticism Of Failed Trump Interview By Body Shaming ‘Obese’ Meghan McCain Over Vaccine Views

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

After being widely mocked for her repeated and failed attempts to goad former President Donald Trump into agreeing with her stance against the COVID-19 vaccine, Candace Owens has reached for the absolute lowest hanging fruit and attacked Meghan McCain about her weight and being “obese.”

It was a deflection tactic that even Trump could be proud of; that is, if it didn’t come from the proudly unvaccinated Owens, with whom the former racist-in-chief did not openly agree on the anti-vax rhetoric she’s been spewing for a while now and amplified during their conversation.

In the interview, which was undoubtedly published by some extreme right-wing source that is also probably anti-critical race theory and pro-guns, Owens can be seen desperately trying to get Trump to say something negative about the vaccine, the vaccine mandate and even China. Amazingly — and to Owens’ chagrin — Trump refused to take the bait.

That portion of the interview caused Owens’ name to be among social media’s top trending topics on Thursday and into Friday, which is right around the time she began exchanging hateful tweets with McCain, who is also an ultra-conservative extremist. The two have a history because McCain disagrees with Owens discrediting the vaccine.

That must be why McCain tweeted on Thursday, “Trump schooling Candace Owens with facts and logic regarding getting the vaccine is really a sight to behold.”

Owens, in her feelings and clearly nursing a bruised ego, lashed out hours later by taking a direct swipe at McCain’s weight.

“Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese?” Owens quote-tweeted McCain Thursday night. “People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health. People like me see right through that bullshit.”

After Owens accused McCain of “slipping into utter irrelevancy” — an ironic claim coming from someone who was snubbed by Trump, a man who she worships and sets the tone for the broader Republican Party and conservative movement — McCain gloated that Owens’ hero [Trump] fact-checked her.”

McCain punctuated that tweet in no uncertain terms.

“You spread misinformation about the safety of vaccines. You’re a danger to public health,” McCain wrote. “Get fucked.”

The two have a contentious history centered on vaccines dating back to September when McCain — a former hostess on the popular daytime TV talk show, “The View” — had some choice words for “conservative charlatans” who she said were shaming her “for getting the vaccine and trusting doctors.” She referred to it as “batshit insanity” and called it “really the tip top of all the bullshit I can stomach.”

Owens, apparently identifying with the term “conservative charlatans,” couldn’t help herself responding to McCain’s tweet.

“I still can’t figure out why @MeghanMcCain thinks she is relevant,” Owens responded on Twitter while adding McCain became famous because of her father the late U.S. Sen. John McCain. “Why can’t people speak out about bad reactions to the vaccine?” Owens asked disingenuously. McCain shot back, “Anybody asking why I’m ‘relevant’ – cause none of you can apparently keep my name out of your mouth.”

This week is far from the first time Owens attacked someone who criticizes anti-vaxxers by suggesting being “extremely overweight “disqualifies those people from having an informed opinion about vaccinations.

“If you are extremely overweight—please do not think you have the authority to yell at people who are in shape and unvaccinated about trusting doctors, science, and preventable death,” Owens tweeted in October without referring to anybody in particular. “A little self-awareness goes a very long way.”

Bear in mind Owens is the same person who claimed HPV — the most common sexually transmitted infection — is not contagious.

But then there is also the fact that comorbidities such as obesity have been identified as actually increasing the risk and severity of COVID-19, something that could easily compel people who don’t conform to society’s unrealistic standards of so-called beauty and weight to voluntarily get vaccinated.

Beyond that, where is Candace Owens‘ own moral “authority” that she claims is missing from overweight proponents of the vaccine? And how on earth did she ever gain any? Mounting evidence suggests she never had any in the first place.

