Dr. Candace Owens Claims HPV Is Not Contagious

Candace Owens appears to have gone to the Ben Carson school of medicine. She is now babbling about sexually transmitted disease and is claiming the HPV (human papillomavirus) is not contagious. In reality, a world that Owens does not live in, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection.

MORE: New Zealand Mosque Terrorist Reportedly Was Listening to Civil War Music

Owens wrote on Twitter, “I had a TERRIBLE reaction to the HPV shot when I was 16 yrs old & I cannot believe our government is trying to mandate it. Mandating vaccinations against diseases that are NOT contagious and therefore pose NO danger to the public is a dangerous precedent of government overreach.”

I had a TERRIBLE reaction to the HPV shot when I was 16 yrs old & I cannot believe our government is trying to mandate it. Mandating vaccinations against diseases that are NOT contagious and therefore pose NO danger to the public is a dangerous precedent of government overreach. https://t.co/RXcBDrV4Pw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 25, 2019

Clearly, vaccines can have side effects but to say that HPV is not contagious, especially from someone who has not medical experience, is irresponsible.

Owens was destroyed in her own comments, one user wrote that her mother doesn’t have a cervix anymore due to her father giving her mom HPV, writing, “But please, do go on about how your anecdotal evidence should be used by people making medical decisions.”

Another person tweeted, “Um, you do realize HPV is contagious and causes cervical cancer, right? That’s literally why there’s a vaccine for it.”

The CDC also reports, “HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI). HPV is a different virus than HIV and HSV (herpes). 79 million Americans, most in their late teens and early 20s, are infected with HPV. There are many different types of HPV. Some types can cause health problems including genital warts and cancers.”

The site adds, “HPV can cause cervical and other cancers including cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis, or anus. It can also cause cancer in the back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils (called oropharyngeal cancer).”

That said, this isn’t shocking from Owens. This the same so-called Republican who voiced support for Adolf Hitler while disparaging Black women and says women like Maxine Waters have a low IQ. She also claimed Black America has turned its back on “intellectual heroes” like Carson. Oh, let’s not forget she recently said she had no “race issues” growing up, but selectively forgot that she and her family sued her high school in 2007. She called the NAACP, which in that case helped Owens’ family receive a settlement of $37,500 from Stamford Public Schools in Connecticut, as “one of the worst groups for Black people.”

Owens will do and say anything for attention.

SEE ALSO:

Shaun King Fact Checks Amanda Seales’ Comments About Rodney Reed

Syracuse Reacts To Racist Attacks, But Who Are They Really Protecting?

Everything To Know About Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, Missing Toddler Abducted In Birmingham