LeBron James Family Foundation Teams Up With Old El Paso To Support Underserved Families

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Through his philanthropic initiatives, athlete and activist LeBron James has evolved into a pillar within the city of Akron. The hometown hero is expanding his efforts to support those in need through a partnership with Old El Paso.

The LeBron James Family Foundation has teamed up with the food brand to open a one-of-a-kind restaurant dubbed The Taco Shop by Old El Paso. Rooted in community, the eatery will go beyond serving meals and offer family-centered programming for the I Promise School. The taco shop—which will be nestled inside of the LJFF’s House Three Thirty community complex—will provide job opportunities for scholars and their loved ones. The menu items are inspired by taco dishes crafted by James and his family during their viral Taco Tuesday chronicles.

James says the mission behind the restaurant is to emphasize the importance of bringing families together and to continue to provide resources for the underserved. “Opening our own restaurant is a whole new territory for my Foundation that I’m really excited about,” James shared in a statement. “What started as a weekly taco night for families living in our I PROMISE Village has grown into so much more with The Taco Shop by Old El Paso. It’s incredible to now have a space where families can come together and share a meal while students and families also have the opportunity to gain important job training. We can’t wait for these doors to open to the community.”

The taco shop is slated to officially open its doors in 2023.

News about the LeBron James Family Foundation and Old El Paso’s project comes after the nonprofit teamed up with Crypto.com for the development of a program designed to teach youth about blockchain technologies.

SEE ALSO:

LeBron James Leads Initiative Centered On Teaching Youth About Cryptocurrency

NBA Star Russell Westbrook To Open Schools In Los Angeles