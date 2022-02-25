Here Are The Folks Who Could Still Be Held Accountable In The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The three men convicted of murder and hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery will spend the rest of their lives in prison. But Arbery’s mother says this isn’t the end of the battle and the family will continue to fight for justice in the name of their son.

The family will now set their sights on the city officials who played a part in Arbery’s mother never holding her son again.

Let’s take a look at the folks who could still be held accountable for the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Brunswick District Attorney, Jackie Johnson

Former Glynn County DA Jackie Johnson was indicted by a grand jury in September on a felony a charge of violation of oath of a public officer and a misdemeanor for obstruction of a police officer. According to the indictment, Johnson tried to use her prominent position of power to protect the men who killed Arbery. Greg McMichael, one of the men convicted in Arbery’s death previously worked for Johnson as an investigator for the district attorney’s office. Evidence presented in the state trial for the death of Arbery introduced phone records that show McMichael called Johnson shortly after his son shot and killed Arbery.

Arbery family attorney Ben Crump believes Johnson is just as responsible for Ahmaud’s death as anyone.

“The cover-up is having blood on Jackie Johnson’s hands as well, not only on this murderous trio but also on anybody who tried to cover this up, sweep it under the rug and say that Ahmaud Arbery’s life didn’t matter,” said Crump during a recent press conference. “We believe Ahmaud Arbery will be the most high-profile case in America to see that Black people in America too deserve full justice, not partial justice.”

The family wants to hold others accountable as well.

But Johnson isn’t the only person the family wants to hold accountable. Crump and his team have also filed a lawsuit against Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill, former Glynn County Police Chief Jim Powell, officer Robert Rash, and 10 other unnamed police officers. The civil case demands millions in damages and a jury trial.

“We’re going to continue to make sure the course is tracked that everybody who was responsible for the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery and the aftermath, the coverup, the conspiracy, they will be held accountable,” said Crump during the press conference.

