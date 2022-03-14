Pro-Russian Troll Candace Owens Uses Ukraine Invasion To Take Jabs At ‘Black Lives Matter’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Candace Owens just doesn’t know when to quit.

The professional troll took to Twitter last week to cry about the way Russians are being treated in America over their Invasion of Ukraine.

In her moronic tweet, she called out leaders and government officials who have been critical of Putin and his agenda in Ukraine. Owens then actually had the nerve to draw comparisons with Russian outrage to the Black Lives Matter movement calling it hysteria.

“Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad,” tweeted Owens. “That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global “black lives matter” hysteria is quite telling.”

“Russian lives matter.”

Really, Russian lives matter? So Owens is just going to keep misappropriating that phrase years later after she’s been told thousands of times how destructive it is? Aren’t Black lives devalued enough?

First off, keep Black Lives Matter’s name out of your mouth. Using a war in Ukraine as a sad excuse to continue to take jabs at BLM is disgraceful. The lives of black men, women, and children have no place in right-wing talking points to serve a fascist point of view.

BLM has nothing to do with Owens’ well-documented pro-Russian stance. Just last month she took to Twitter to criticize America for the conflict in Ukraine.

“I suggest every American who wants to know what’s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin’s address,” she tweeted. As I’ve said for a month— NATO (under direction from the United States) is violating previous agreements and expanding eastward. WE are at fault.”

It’s funny conservatives will claim to be ‘American First’ but blame America for a Russian invasion that has been on Putin’s agenda for decades.

It’s obvious Americans are on the side of Ukrainians. A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken the day before Russian invaded Ukraine found that 69% of Americans polled believed the United States should continue economic sanctions against Putin and Russia. Once again, Ms. Owens is spinning a false narrative from the wrong side of history.

With death tolls climbing in Ukraine, there is no telling how far Putin will take this war. But one thing is for sure, Candace Owens will use any opportunity imaginable to troll from the dark side.

