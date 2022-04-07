Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Being A Huge Snowflake Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Will Smith Joke

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

You know how conservatives pride themselves on being the party of “everyone is so sensitive these days?” These are the people who toss around the “snowflake” insult at anyone who lacks appreciation for soft-at-best bigotry while going to war against critical race theory they know nothing about and drafting legislation to protect white people’s fragile feelings—but we’re the ones who need thicker skin.

For a perfect example of white conservatives who pretend to lament today’s hypersensitivity while being the whiniest Karens from KK-Karensville, look no further than Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On Wednesday, Greene got her Klan-taloons all in a bunch over possibly one of the most basic and relatively harmless jokes ever told by late show host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene—this woman, ‘Klan mom,’ is especially upset with the three Republicans who said they’ll vote ‘yes’ on Ketanji Brown Jackson who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said. “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.'”

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?” Kimmel continued.

Now, come on, y’all—if Chris Rock’s joke directed at Jada Pinkett-Smith that prompted Will Smith to smack him was harmless, then so was Kimmel’s. And yet, MTG got so sensitive about it that she’s calling Kimmell out for “threats of violence” against her and, in turn, threatening legal action against the comedian for, well, being a comedian.

Bruh, I better never hear Bargain Basement Ann Coulter ever even insinuate that anyone else is a “snowflake” ever again.

Also, “threats of violence?” First of all, even if Kimmel’s joke was meant to be taken seriously, it would be more of a wish for violence than a threat.

Secondly, this couldn’t be the same MTG who whined about suspected Capitol rioters being mistreated in jail. This woman who thinks a simple joke is a call for violence couldn’t be the same MTG who spoke at a conservative convention organized by loud and proud white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, who, during the rally, expressed enthusiastic support for Vladimir Putin and the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine. This ain’t the same MTG who has been caught on video stalking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex like she was the antagonist in some D-list knock-off of Cape Fear, is it?

I’m going to need Greene to stop playing. She can’t be serious.

Wait, yes—yes she is.

A spokesperson for Greene’s office told Insider that it “takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously.”

“Last night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It will not be tolerated.”

Insider noted that the “Capitol Police recently sought to bolster its response to violent threats against lawmakers on the Hill, in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots.”

So, Greene has been a fierce supporter of accused perpetrators of the Caucasian Crybaby Coup on the Capitol, but now she’s trying to ride the anti-Jan. 6 riot wave to make erroneous claims that a clear joke made on television counts as a “violent threat against lawmakers.” What a snowflake.

Insider also noted, “It’s not immediately clear if Kimmel’s comment on Wednesday was considered a violent threat by the force.”

It better not be. Conservatives are so damn sensitive these days.

SEE ALSO:

The GOP Is Finally Realizing It Has A Marjorie Taylor Greene Problem

Marjorie Taylor Greene Points Finger At Black Women After Twitter Permanently Suspends Her