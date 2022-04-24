‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ Gets A Third Act With Netflix Festival

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Be it daytime or late night, talk shows have been a fixture in American entertainment for decades now. However, very few hosts can say they changed the game quite like comedian Arsenio Hall.

Following a legendary run between 1989 and 1994, then a short revival in 2013 that lasted a year, “The Arsenio Hall Show” will see yet another reincarnation for a limited run during the upcoming “Netflix Is a Joke Festival.”

Starting the announcement off with his signature bark that became synonymous with the show, Hall took to Instagram earlier today (seen above) to share the big news and explain how it will be returning. Repackaged as “Arsenio! Live,” the series will be rebooted for a four-night-only run at The Roosevelt Theater in Los Angeles between May 2 and May 5. The episodes will also be posted to the “Netflix Is A Joke” YouTube page for those who won’t be able to make it over to the West Coast in a couple of weeks.

“Netflix Is A Joke Fest” will span over 11 days and feature 130 of the biggest and upcoming names in comedy, including Dave Chappelle, Seth Rogen, Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr and even fellow retired late night king Conan O’Brien amongst others. Hall himself promises “special guests” to appear during the “Arsenio! Live” limited reboot, so we can only imagine some of the legends that sat on his couch throughout the ’90s will make a return as well.

A new generation got a feel for Hall’s comedic greatness with “Coming to America 2” where he reprised his role as Semmi, Prince Akeem’s right hand. In both the original “Coming to America” and the long awaited sequel, Hall matched star Eddie Murphy joke for joke.

Hall has appeared in conversation with Trevor Noah on a virtual edition of The Daily Show, providing a rare cross-generational experience. He also brought his brand of late night to Jimmy Kimmel Live last July.

Anyone looking to attend tapings of the new special in-person can purchase tickets right now online. There’s also a free option by way of the Outdoors At Hollywood Palladium available for RSVP by clicking here.

Watch the trailer for “Netflix is a Joke Fest” below, and let us know if you’re excited to see Arsenio Hall make his long-awaited return:

