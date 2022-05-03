Black Man Shot And Killed By Houston Police Officer Who Saw Him Holding A Bag Cops Said Had A Gun Inside

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

First, let’s be clear: Black lives matter even when they’re accused of felony crimes. Black lives matter even when they run from cops. Black lives matter and cops don’t get to just gun them down as a reflex.

29-year-old Jalen Randle was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, last week and his family is outraged and looking for answers. And they should be on both counts.

According to KHOU 11, The Houston Police Department said a tactical team was looking for Randle on the morning of April 27 because he was wanted on three felony warrants.

From KHOU:

Officers said at about 2 p.m. that day, they saw someone who resembled Randle get into the passenger seat of a car and take off.

Officers said they attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver refused and a chase began. The chase didn’t last too long before ending on Josie Street near Ledwicke.

That’s when police say Randle got out of the passenger side holding a bag.

One officer then shot Randle who later died at the hospital.