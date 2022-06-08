Kanye West Adds Two Mega-Athletes To His Expanding Donda Sports Roster

The iconic Kanye West has already conquered the music and fashion realms and now, he seems to have his eyes set on the sports world.

In 48 hours, Ye and Donda Sports signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown.

Aaron Donald is a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is coming off winning his first Super Bowl in February when the Rams heated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. The 31-year-old is currently skipping his team’s organized team activities while negotiating a new deal with the Rams. It was announced May 30th on the ‘I Am Athlete‘ podcast that the 7-time All-Pro and 8-time Pro Bowler would be teaming up with Kanye West and his new business venture.

Donald posted a picture on his Instagram account of his wife Erica, (whom he credits for managing his marketing and being a key part of the deal) Kanye, and himself in which the caption read ‘We locked in.’ confirming to the world that the partnership was indeed a real thing.

While one of the new Donda Sports signees is in the offseason, the other is in the pinnacle of his sport’s season. Boston Celtic guard Jaylen Brown will be playing in his first NBA Finals beginning on Thursday when his team faces off against the Golden State Warriors.

On May 31 news broke that the 25-year-old, who has been close with Ye for quite some time now has signed with the rapper’s marketing agency. Donda was attracted to Brown as a client because of his charitable work, intelligence, and social activism. When he was 22 years old, he became the youngest elected National Basketball Players Association Vice President.

The 2020-2021 All-Star has elevated his game every year he’s been in the league. Donda Sports wants to do the same for him off the court especially since West thinks Brown is underappreciated. The two also share common values that their mothers taught them including the importance of education and being God-fearing.

With the impact Kanye has had on our culture and the connections he’s made, there’s no limit to the possible signees that could follow Donald and Brown. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s next for Yeezy, Donda Sports, and its roster.

