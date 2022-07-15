‘Abbot Elementary’ Creator Qunita Brunson Made History As The First Black Woman To Nab Three Emmy Nominations

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Black excellence prevails once again! Actress Quinta Brunson makes history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for “Abbott Elementary.”

Brunson is a triple threat when it comes to her Hollywood status. She is a writer, actress, and comedienne who is widely known for her recent work in “Abbott Elementary.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, “Abbott Elementary” has partnered with charities addressing hunger and literacy. Exacerbated by the pandemic, child hunger is on the rise with an estimated 12 million children living in food-insecure households across the country. Systemic raical inequalities add to the hardship experienced by Black, Latino and Native American young and their families.

In March, the “Abbott Elementary” team collaborated with Scholastic to make book fairs free for students at several schools around the country. Scholastic book fairs are a big deal for elementary age children. The effort provided students at select school two books each and books for teachers to add to the classroom libraries.

Bronson also leveraged the success of “Abbott Elementary” to support real teachers. The sitcom highlights the struggles of teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia.

In just a short time, the Philadelphia native has made her mark in history by being the first Black woman to garner Emmy nominations for a comedy series, being the lead actress in a comedy series, and writing for a comedy series. And at the tender age of 32, she is the youngest Black woman ever to be nominated in the comedy category.

Brunson became known for her self-produced Instagram series, “Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date.” After receiving positive reviews for that, she went on to produce and act in a video series for BuzzFeed. She has been in series such as “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “iZombie,” “Single Parents” and Miracle Workers. She was also named one of the Most Influential People of 2022 in Time 100.

Brunson’s nomination is on the heels of Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross making history in 2020 as the first two Black women to be nominated for their comedy series as producers and lead actresses. Issa Rae also received a nomination this year.

We wish both ladies luck! The Emmys will air on September 12th.

‘Abbot Elementary’ Creator Qunita Brunson Made History As The First Black Woman To Nab Three Emmy Nominations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com