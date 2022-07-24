Tennessee Police Brutally Beat Black Man At His Home Over An Alleged Traffic Violation

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

It’s sad that we’ve reached a point in society where a Black man experiencing police brutality is just another day in America. A recent case out of Oakland, Tennessee that saw a traffic violation on 25-year-old Black man Brandon Calloway end in a bloody and brutal arrest has many people wondering when will enough be enough.

Calloway was left covered in his own blood, as seen above in the photos you’ll have to click on to see the true extent of his damages. NBC News reports that 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson requested a probe into the incident by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera by a woman who was in the house that Calloway stumbled into with police behind him in violent pursuit. He was beaten viciously and even shocked with a Taser once inside, all over an alleged traffic violation. More on what’s depicted in the graphic video below, via NBC News:

“The video begins when officers follow a man into a home in the town of Oakland, Tennessee, about 40 miles east of Memphis. One Oakland Police Department officer is swinging a baton, while another has a gun drawn, the video shows.

A woman inside the home can be heard screaming: ‘Stop, stop, Brandon, Brandon, stop! Stop hitting him!’

The officers chase the man upstairs into a den and begin to shock him with a Taser.

‘Why are you chasing and hitting him?’ the woman asks. ‘He has no weapons.’ A woman can also be heard saying: “‘ need to call my mom. I need to call his mom.’

After a third law enforcement officer arrives, all three try to detain the man in a room. When he exits the room, his face is bloodied.”

The situation originally escalated when Calloway drove through a stop sign, according to the police affidavit. He allegedly “sped away” at 32 mph in a 20 mph zone, forcing officers to activate their lights and begin a chase that led them to a home.

Calloway alleged jumped out and ran into the house, leading to the events seen in the video. Attorney Ben Crump shared the very graphic video, use discretion in watching.

Tennessee Police Brutally Beat Black Man At His Home Over An Alleged Traffic Violation was originally published on blackamericaweb.com