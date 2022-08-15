Yaqub Talib Video Shows Deadly Shooting At Texas Youth Football Game With Ex-NFL Star’s Brother As Prime Suspect

Video footage shared on social media shows the contentious moments leading up to a deadly weekend shooting at a youth football game in Texas that not only led to the killing of a coach but also sparked a manhunt for the suspect who is also the brother of a former NFL star.

Yaqub Talib allegedly shot and killed a rival youth football coach during a game in Dallas County on Saturday before fleeing, according to the Dallas Morning News. He is the brother of Aqib Talib, who played professionally for 10 years in a career that included a Super Bowl win.

The Lancaster Police Department made an official announcement on Sunday stating that it was searching for Yaqub Talib in connection to the shooting death of little league football coach Mike Hickmon, 43.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting in Dallas County.

Sources say Hickman was shot and killed during an argument at the close of a football game that parents were upset about.

Graphic video from the shooting, including the contentious moments leading up to it as a coaching staff is shown facing off with referees, was posted to social media on Sunday. The footage should be viewed with discretion.

The fatal shooting has now made national headlines — partially due to the alleged gunman’s relation to former NFL player Aqib Talib.

The man is said to be a coach for one of the teams … there’s a name circulating online, but we’ll refrain from ID’ing him at this time until the family and/or cops confirm. In any case, he succumbed to his injuries … which police say was a direct result of a discharged firearm.

There’s video of the alleged shooting which eyewitnesses claim shows a man pull out the gun and fire. We’re told people in the crowd identified the man wearing all-black and a bucket hat as possibly being one of the Talib brothers — but it’s hard to make out who this person is, or if they have a weapon at all. What is depicted … a scuffle/apparent shooting.

An attorney for Aqib Talib made the following statement: “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

