Family First! Photos Of Venus And Serena Williams Through The Years That Are 100% #BlackGirlMagic

Venus and Serena Williams competing as doubles in the 2022 U.S. Open spotlight their unbreakable bond as sisters and tennis champions.

Venus and Serena Williams

Source: Gary M. Prior / Getty

1. The sisters always celebrate their big wins together.

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

Source: Clive Brunskill / Getty

2. Now doesn’t this make you want to hold your sister tight?!

2012 Summer Olympics - Season 2012

In 1998, Serena and Venus Williams competed in their first official match. Due to receiving a wild card entry, Serena Williams and her sister Venus will participate in the U.S. Open together. This is the first time the sister will have played together since 2014. Both in 1999 and 2009, Serena and Venus won the US Open doubles competition. The sisters last competed in a major tournament together at the 2018 French Open.

3. Who doesn’t love a dominating sibling duo?

Tennis - Wimbledon Championships 2007 - Day Four - All England Club

Source: Rebecca Naden – PA Images / Getty

Serena and her sister Venus won 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, the second highest for a duo in the open era, and three Olympic doubles gold medals, according to Britannica.

4. No one understands you like your sister!

TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO

Source: MARTIN BERNETTI / Getty

The elder sister of the two is Venus Williams. Serena was born on September 23, 1981, exactly 15 months after Venus, who was born on June 17, 1980.

5. There is nothing better than being uplifted by the people who mean the most to you!

2018 US Open - Day 5

Source: Julian Finney / Getty

The Williams sisters entered the sport at a difficult time, and their perseverance and strength were their defining characteristics.

6. A little sibling rivalry

2017 Australian Open - Day 13

Source: Scott Barbour / Getty

Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus 6-4, in the 2017 Australian Open final in Melbourne on Saturday. With this victory, Serena broke Steffi Graf’s Open Era Record for most Grand Slam singles titles with 23 at the time.

6. Together!

TEN-US OPEN-WILLIAMS SISTERS BACKS

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

During their match against Miho Saeki and Yuka Yoshida of Japan on September 2, 1999, at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, Venus Williams and Serena Williams of the US discuss their game plan.

7. Family Matters…

Serena Williams

Source: Ken Levine / Getty

At a tennis camp in Florida in 1992, Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams traveled with their father Richard Williams.

8.  Let’s talk about it!

US tennis player Serena (R) and Venus Wi

Source: RAUL ARBOLEDA / Getty

At the conclusion of their exhibition match on November 23, 2011, at La Macarena Bullring in Medellin, tennis players and sisters Serena and Venus Williams speak about the intense match.

9. Celebrating by yourself vs. celebrating with your sister

2016 French Open first round match - Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Serena Williams and Venus Williams celebrated after a point in their women’s doubles first-round match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on May 25, 2022 in Paris, France at Roland Garros.

10. Even when it comes to the hardest moments…

TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO

Source: MARTIN BERNETTI / Getty

During their match against Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in the women’s doubles tennis first round at the Olympic Tennis Center of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 7, 2016, Venus Williams and Serena Williams. Serena and Venus was unfazed by their defeat and chose to concentrate on the accomplishments of one of the greatest doubles teams in history.

2022 US Open - Day 1
16 photos
