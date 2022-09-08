Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to the Royal Family. She was 96 years old.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

There was no official cause of death attributed to Queen Elizabeth, but she had been in poor health for about a year, according to BBC News.

Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the United Kingdom spanned more than 70 years.

With Queen Elizabeth’s death brings new royal leadership. The established succession to the Royal throne means that Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son, will become the king of the United Kingdom at 73 years old. That includes ruling over 14 other nations includiong Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Prince Charles struck a somber tone in a statement following the death of his mother.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Prince Charles said in a statement tweeted by the Royal Family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

