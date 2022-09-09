Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

“If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you.”

At this point, I’m convinced that this is some kind of New Testament bible verse from the Book of Colonizer Spawn because there’s just no way this new generation of racists could possibly be this unoriginal.

On Wednesday, the Pine-Richland School District in Pine Township, Pennsylvania, said it’s investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student,” according to Pittsburgh’s Action 4 News. The word “generated” is kind of funny in this instance because, again, at this point, it seems like a default message generated by some white supremacy bot manufactured by someone who longs for the day when Black people were property and their hands were blistered while the cotton fields stayed well-manicured.

Anyway, “If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming,” the sign in question read.

I mean, it’s like Groundhog’s Day but with white-on-white plagiarism.

Do these KKKrotch goblins think changing the font makes it an original message? One can only wonder if the original author of this not-even-remotely-clever message is sitting behind their noose-tying workbench getting their Klan-derwear all in a bunch because they forgot to KKKopyright the expression and are not getting the KKKredit they deserve.

“The district is aware of a social media post involving a Pine-Richland High School student,” the district said in a letter sent out to concerned students, parents and community members. “The language in that post is highly offensive. We are working to take appropriate next steps. The district values a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students.”

And, as always, I have to say—so much for racism dying off with new generations of white kids. They can’t even come up with their own racist signs. Of course, they’re copying their ancestors’ racist legacy.

