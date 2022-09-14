‘Dope Black Girls’ Honor Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes At Annual Brunch

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about it, Black women are doing IT, and doing it well. And “IT” really means any and everything. Black Girls Vote and Color Vision came together to celebrate just that at The Hamilton Restaurant in Washington, D.C., with more than 300 guests for the Dope Black Girls Brunch.

This year’s event honored five trailblazing women dominating politics, advocacy and media; Urban One’s Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, Social Impact Strategist and Co-Creator of CROWN Coalition Chelsea Miller, Co-Founder of Freedom March NYC Minda Harts, and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Ph.D., founder, president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions.

Hosted by Dr. Wendy Osefo, star of The Real Housewives of Potomac and professor at Johns Hopkins University, the event recognized the accomplishments and the impact of the five honorees. The brunch included a panel discussion to learn about each woman’s individual journeys where they gave tips and encouragement to those aspiring to follow in their footsteps.

“We hope that Dope Black Girls Brunch serves as a reminder to all Black women to never give in, to stay the course, to pivot when you must, and to know that we have your back,” said Mia Davis, founder of Color Vision.

Michelle Rice, President of TV One and Cleo TV, accepted Cathy Hughes’ award on her behalf.

“The men and women who we employ at our network inspire me – those who are producing content, telling our stories, and being unapologetically Black. It inspires me that we are allowed to be in an environment where we can be unapologetically Black. This is because our company is owned by Black people. So, it inspires me to encourage people everyday to be entrepreneurs and to be owners and not borrowers. It inspires me to talk to our employees about their growth and their path and to blaze a trail for them just as Cathy Hughes has done for me. This generation inspires me with their unapologetic voice,” said Rice.

While Dope Black Girls Brunch has concluded until next year, both Black Girls Vote and Color Vision are continuing to brig more awareness to each of their respective missions. As the 2022 midterm election approaches, Black Girls Vote is inspiring, engaging, and educating young women to become the voice in our political landscape by exercising their right to vote. Color Vision is expanding their mentorship program later this year to empower Black women around the country in their careers and businesses.

To learn more, visit Black Girls Vote and Color Vision.

