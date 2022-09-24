Black Music Action Coalition Honors Lil Baby With Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award

Honored at the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), Atlanta rapper Lil Baby received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. Lil Baby received the honor for his contribution to racial and social justice inside and outside of the music industry.

Not too long ago, the 27-year-old rapper hosted his third annual ‘Back to School Fest’ at the Westend Mall in Atlanta. Through his partnership with Goodr, the event provided over 3,000 local children with music, games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts.

On top of that, Baby linked with Atlanta restaurateur Lemont Bradley to give 100 jobs to young adults and established the $150,000 ‘My Turn’ scholarship program for students at his former high school. The Weeknd and H.E.R. both previously received the award at the inaugural Music in Action Awards Gala in 2021.

Lil Baby is honored alongside industry trailblazers and media icons

The Black Music Action Coalition honors artists, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, activists and companies that have utilized their platforms to effect social change over the past year. Singer and ‘Bel-Air’ actress Coco Jones and Kenny Burns co-hosted the event.

Other award recipients include music manager David Ali receiving the inaugural BMAC Black: Future. Now. Award. Variety’s executive editor of music, Shirley Halperin and Billboard’s executive director of R&B/hip-hop, Gail Mitchell, were honored with the BMAC 365 Award. Jon ‘Big Jon’ Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, will be awarded the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award.

Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment, along with Amazon Music and the Recording Academy, will be honored with the BMAC Social Impact Award. Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, attorney and author Brittany K. Barnett, and Culture Creators Joi Brown will receive the BMAC Change Agent Award. Finally, Congresswoman Maxine Waters will receive the inaugural BMAC Icon Award.

“The BMAC Music In Action Awards are the only awards of its kind in the music industry,” BMAC Co-Founder and Co-Chair Caron Veazey said in a press statement. “It is a feel-great event where we come together not to celebrate our own individual accomplishments but to celebrate what the Honorees have given to, and done for, others. The road we have all been driving on toward racial and social justice has been long, it’s been uphill, and it definitely has not been easy. So to take an evening out to shine a light on those who have given of themselves to make a way for someone else is a welcome rest stop on the freeway to Equality.”

Congrats to all the recipients who will be receiving awards. Salute to them and their work! For more information regarding the Black Music Action Coalition and the Music In Action Awards Gala, please visit bmacoalition.org.

