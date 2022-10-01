Keke Palmer Launches Digital Network Designed To Celebrate Creatives

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

From becoming the youngest talk show host in history to breaking barriers as Broadway’s first Black Cinderella, Keke Palmer is charting a trailblazing path in the realm of entertainment. For her latest project, Palmer has launched a digital network designed to amplify the creativity of visionaries on the rise, Vulture reported.

The actress, singer, and director recently unveiled KeyTV. The project was derived from Palmer’s passion to empower other creatives and bring diverse stories to the forefront. In the network’s introductory video she underscored how representation is important on and behind the camera.

“I want to share everything I learned with you, because this is my greatest dream of all,” she shared in a video posted to Instagram. “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.”

The network announcement comes on the heels of the success of the Jordan Peele-directed film Nope which Palmer starred in alongside Daniel Kaluuya. The movie surpassed over $150 million at the Global Box Office.

Platforms like KeyTV that illuminate different aspects of creative careers and illustrate the power of representation are needed as diversity in these spaces has remained stagnant. Research shows a mere 6 percent of directors, producers, and writers behind U.S. films are Black.

Palmer has been vocal about using her platform to highlight diverse narratives. “All these different levels of representation are important,” she told the Washington Post. “People see themselves on-screen or see people that relate to them, and it continues to give positive reinforcement. It doesn’t mean every single story has to be that way. But I think when it comes to something like this, we have a lot less of it than I think we should and we could, so I’m just grateful to be a part of it, to be able to play in that space.”

