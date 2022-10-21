Marjorie Taylor Greene Pledges To ‘Defend Our Nation’s History’ While Confusing Confederate And Union Monuments

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is letting it be known that she opposes the tearing down of Confederate monuments. She’s one of many Republicans who are desperate to remind the country that Democrats supported slavery while also being the only ones who fight to keep their odes to Black bondage erected in order to celebrate those who fought for the very slavery they want so badly to distance their party from.

Also, the people who are most likely to ban books from the classroom appear to believe the act of tearing down monuments represents the removal of history. But MTG doesn’t really know her history, whether monuments are preserved or not, and she demonstrated that by citing her visit to a “Confederate” monument—that was actually a Union monument.

“Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” Greene wrote on Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Great Value version of Twitter, where white nationalists gather to be loud and wrong about things. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” (OK, but do you even know “our nation’s history?”)

Don’t get me wrong—I wouldn’t be surprised if most people had no idea the Wilder Brigade were Union soldiers. Most people might not have even heard of them. But MTG visited the monument. She spent time there. She used the visit to clout chase on her beloved Insta-Klan social media platform. And yet she didn’t learn the most basic fact about these Civil War troops, the side of the war they fought on.

I mean, there are visible plaques in the photos Greene shared. Did she not bother to read the only parts of any monument that actually aims to teach history?

From Newsweek:

The tower in the Marjorie Taylor Greene post is dedicated to a brigade of union soldiers, not confederate troops. The monument was erected in honor of a citizen brigade which repelled confederate forces heading toward Chatanooga, Georgia, where it now stands. Greene claimed the monument was dedicated to Confederate troops—the comment was later deleted, while another post was edited.

Oh, nah, MTG, don’t be trying to dirty delete your ignorance now. Men lie, women lie, white supremacists lie—screenshots don’t.

MTG is the kind of KK-Karen you might find at some Malcolm X memorial saying, “This man had a dream.”

You’ll find MTG at the George Washington monument talking about “Four score and seven years ago…”

Don’t be surprised if MTG compares her political career to Harriet Tubman refusing to move to the back of the bus.

MTG is probably waiting on America to drop another Hiroshima bomb on Afghanistan’s Pear Harbor right now.

MTG is probably of the opinion that if liberal commies didn’t refuse to go to Vietnam, we would’ve totally won World War II.

OK, I’m done.

Wait, wait—MTG is currently C-walking at a Blood party.

OK, now I’m done.

