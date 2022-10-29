Kenan Thompson Set To Host 2022 People’s Choice Awards

NBC and E! announced the host and commencement of voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, celebrating all forms of entertainment chosen entirely by the people. Actor, comedian and “People’s Choice Awards” nominee Kenan Thompson will return to host the annual ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Voting is now open, and fans worldwide can vote for their favorite nominee in each of the 40 categories representing movies, television, music and pop culture. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:00 pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. “Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7:00 pm ET/PT on E!.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” says Kenan Thompson. “I’m so grateful to be nominated – shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

“Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen,” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

This year, Thompson is nominated in the comedy TV Star category for ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Thompson is an award-winning actor, comedian and producer best known for his work on “SNL” where he is currently in his 20th season as the longest-running cast member. A six-time Emmy Award nominee, Thompson has received four nominations for his acting work and won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the ‘SNL’ song ‘Come Back, Barack.’ For two seasons, Thompson executive produced and starred as the title character in the NBC comedy series “Kenan.”

Thompson hosted the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 and was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The People’s Choice Awards and “Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards runs through Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 pm ET. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter. Additionally, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, Nov. 1 will count twice, equaling up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, per voting method.

See the full list of all 40 categories and nominees online at: https://www.eonline.com/news/1351289/2022-peoples-choice-awards-complete-list-of-nominees

Complete rules can be found at: https://votepca.com/rules

A complete list of category and nominee hashtags can be found at: https://votepca.com/faqs

SEE ALSO:

KeKe Palmer Honored At The Newport Beach Film Festival

The Glorious Rise Of Keke Palmer: From Childhood Star To Hollywood Actress

Keke Palmer Reminds The World That She’s Been Famous

Kenan Thompson Set To Host 2022 People’s Choice Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com