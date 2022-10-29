Winter Boo Thang: Is ‘Cuffing Season’ Really A Thing?

Bilal Morris is the senior editor at NewsOne. He is based in Atlanta and covers Black folklore, politics, and race. He also specializes in SEO and evergreen content. Bilal was hired by Interactive One in 2021, but has worked for the company for over 10 years. He started at Radio One in 2010 as an Online Editor in Richmond, VA. Before his time at NewsOne, Bilal was the Regional Online Editor In Atlanta, GA. He has also worked at iHeartRadio in New York City. He is a professional photographer, dog lover, gamer, and has quite the green thumb. You can find him on Instagram and Twitter.

The end of the year is a special time for many reasons.

Temperatures begin to drop and fall leaves become beautiful shades of orange and red as the holiday season sparks feelings of family and love.

It’s perfectly understandable if you feel the urge to get you a boo during the winter months for some quality cuddle action to some show you found buried in the Netflix archives.

We like to call this time of year “cuffing season.”

The term cuffing season has been around in pop culture for a while now. It refers to the time of year when singles seek out other singles to possibly start a relationship that brings two folks together during long and cold winter nights. “Cuffing,” or “being cuffed” is a metaphor for being tied down in a relationship. It signifies the start of the bond that you will try to create with your new significant other throughout the winter.

The holidays also play a role in wanting to find a boo for the winter. During the holiday season, there are tons of family and friends events that are just better with a plus one. Halloween parties, Friendsgiving’s, and Christmas parties all can be enjoyed alone, but who wants to do that?

The cuffing season calendar is a fickle beast because in many ways it’s up to the eye of the beholder. But the general rule of thumb is that cuffing season begins at the end of the summer and ends on Valentine’s Day, which is when the deal is either sealed or it’s back to another hot girl/boy summer.

Here’s a basic calendar:

Seasonal depression is a real thing. According to BU Today, an estimated 10 million Americans suffer from what is known as seasonal affective disorder, with women four times more likely to be diagnosed than men. Finding someone to spend the winter months with is a natural way to combat seasonal depression.

The season of love is also a real thing. People naturally fall in love more during the winter. According to WeddingWire, In the US, nearly 40% of engagements happen in the two-and-a-half months between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day. December is the peak month for getting engagements– with Christmas Eve a particularly popular date.

So if you’re single and looking for love, this is the perfect time of the year to find it. Cuffing season is ultimately about finding someone who matches your vibes. The worst-case scenario is you end up with a cuddle buddy for the winter, but you never know. There’s a good chance they could end up being your “forever person.”

