Open Letter To Megan Thee Stallion Draws Attention To Violence Against Black Women

Megan Thee Stallion is receiving an outpour of support from several prominent activists and leaders in the Black community as detractors continue to question the validity of her 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

In an open letter published on Nov. 10, The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium showered the Houston MC with praise for standing tall in the face of adversity.

“You’ve had to endure public harassment and taunting not only from that person but from others choosing to stand with him,” the letter read, according to PEOPLE. “You’ve consistently been clear about what happened to you, but instead of being met with widespread support, people who should have had your back have chosen to stay out of the matter. It must be said that our culture has failed you.”

The Consortium’s letter, which was shared on Thursday, condemned Canadian Hip-Hop star Drake, who recently accused the 27-year-old Grammy winner of lying about her shooting on his new song “Circo Loco.” “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker raps in the controversial track.