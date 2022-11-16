Nipsey Hussle Gets Inspiring Docuseries Which Will Chronicle His Rise To Fame

Next March (the 31st to be exact) will mark four years since the untimely passing of legendary rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles native’s legacy will finally be honored on film with a new untitled docuseries. LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s media production company, SpringHill, partnered with Nipsey’s Marathon Films to tell the story of his life. The docuseries will chronicle Nipsey’s transition from his early days growing up in Crenshaw to becoming a world-renowned artist, entrepreneur, and activist.

The docuseries will share never before seen archival footage. Additionally, we’ll be able to see interviews from over 50 of Nipsey’s collaborators including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Diddy. Lauren London, Nipsey’s longtime partner and mother of his six-year-old child, Kross Asghedom, will also make an appearance.

You can view the heartwarming teaser trailer below.

Definitely makes you miss Nip even more right?

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” LeBron James said in a statement. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

LeBron and the SpringHill team should definitely feel honored to be a part of the docuseries especially since they got the blessing from Nipsey’s family. “Nipsey was a man of the people,” said his older brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, in a press statement. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story is detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docuseries of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

Although the untitled docuseries doesn’t have a release date yet, we do know that it’ll be directed and executive produced by One9. Other producers include LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Kross Asghedom, Emani Asghedom (Nipsey’s daughter), Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron.

We can’t wait until this is released! Stay tuned for more updates!

