Here’s A List Of Black-Owned Businesses For Your Black Friday Shopping

It’s that time of year again! Black Friday is upon us, and I’m sure your email is popping up with deals. Weeding through all the spam can be stressful, especially to find the best products that suit your fancy. And if you’re one of those people who get overwhelmed when it comes to shopping this time of the year, we’ve got a list that will make your shopping experience seamless.

In our opinion, Black Friday equals shopping for Black-owned businesses. What better day to contribute to our culture’s economy than on the year’s biggest shopping day? Whatever your needs are, a Black-owned business can provide them. These Black-owned businesses are full of goodies from love note decks to candles, beauty products, and wine.

So, if you need shopping guidance, are looking for new Black-owned businesses to patronize, or feel like making it rain on Black Friday, check out these Black-owned businesses for your holiday shopping needs!

Blaq Luxury Hair Products

This Black, female-owned hair care brand is giving life to thinning hair. If your edges need extra love and care, or you want to strengthen your mane, give these products a try. On Black Friday, all products will be 40% off the entire site, and on Cyber Monday, the site will be 60% off! The Black Friday sale starts at noon EST, and Cyber Monday Sale starts at 10:00 am EST.

Pear Nova

Keep your nails fresh with Pear Nova’s vegan, nontoxic nail lacquers and nail care products. The popular nail brand’s Black Friday starts on November 21st and ends on November 30th. During this period, Pear Nova offers up to 40% off sitewide, with no code required.

Sarep + Rose

It’s always a good idea to purchase a new handbag, especially a high-quality one made in Africa. These Sarep + Rose colorful, chic bags will add jazz to any outfit. Cop your unique bag during Black Friday through Dec 2nd. Consumers can receive 30% off sitewide and up to 40% off select items on Cyber Monday.

INALA

Show your scalp some love with Lala Anthony’s new haircare line, INALA. Her rice water products promise to strengthen and nourish your strands. On Black Friday, INALA will offer 20% off ALL Bundles and 10% off Single Items. No code needed.

The Lip Bar

Who doesn’t need new makeup?! The Lip Bar is becoming one of our favorite beauty brands. Its sassy products go well with melanin, and we love that everything is vegan! Their Cyber Monday sale includes two items (Liquid Mattes, Lip Glosses, Lip Liners, and Lipsticks) for $22.

Be Rooted

Journal in style with Be Rooted’s stationery, planners, and notebooks. These cool pieces allow women of color to see themselves on items they usually don’t. Tap into your inner boss with motivational paraphernalia from this Black female-owned company. On Cyber Monday, take advantage of their BOGO 50% off.

Love Notes Deck

Giving the gift of love is always a good idea. Pamper your loved one with cards that express pure adoration. For a limited time, purchase your Love Notes Deck, Sage, Crystals, and incense for just $42.00. Enjoy 15% off with code gratitude.

The Guilty Grape

You can never have too much wine! Whether you’re hosting holiday parties or need to have a few bottles on deck, look no further than The Guity Grape. Choose from Peach Mango Bubbly or a smooth Cabernet Sauvignon. On Black Friday, take 20% off your $150+ purchase, and on Cyber Monday, enjoy free shipping on everything Guilty Grape.

Elizabeth Artis Candles

Nothing says relaxation like a great-smelling candle. These hand-poured, top-of-the-line artisan candles are made in Southern California from soy wax. The subtle yet potent scents are unmatched. Bring some zen into your home for the holidays. Start your candle collection today!

My Mommy Wisdom

Good haircare products for babies are scarce. My Mommy Wisdom offers safe, cruelty-free products that nourish your baby’s hair and promote growth. This brand also offers additional products for the baby’s skin, congestion issues, bath bombs, and more! Enjoy 40% off sitewide on Black Friday.

ConditionHer

conditionHER is a natural daily-use moisturizing cream, scientifically formulated for external intimate areas, such as the vulva (external genitalia), inner thighs and underarms. Their proprietary formula provides an all-in-one blend to help reduce the appearance of ingrown hair and razor burn, soothe irritation from chafing, nourish skin and soften hair “if present,” without disrupting healthy vaginal flora and pH levels. conditionHER retails for only $29.99. You can also shop a discounted bundle deal for you and your bestie. Use promo code “HELLOBEAUTIFUL” for $10 off your purchase.

