LL Cool J Set To Be Honored At 5th Urban One Honors

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – Nov. 28, 2022 – Today, Urban One announced the return of the annual URBAN ONE HONORS taping in Atlanta, GA on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The two-hour telecast premieres Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One, and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor, Tank. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.

Under the theme, “Celebrating Icons of the Culture,” this year’s honoree class recognizes an esteemed group of individuals that have left an indelible mark in the categories of Entertainment Icon, Lifetime Achievement, Inspirational Impact, Music Innovation, and the first-ever Phoenix Honor. Honorees include Entertainment Icon Honor, 2x GRAMMY and NAACP Image Award winner, LL Cool J, and Inspirational Impact Honor, NAACP Image Award winner David Mann and his wife, GRAMMY Award winner, Tamela Mann (TV One’s The Manns).

The Fifth Urban One Honors will include a performance by Keke Wyatt; and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with DJ Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa), Monie Love, and Doug E. Fresh. This year’s annual celebration will also include special appearances by: Rev. Run (Run DMC, Run’s House) and Lamman Rucker (TV One’s Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session).

GRAMMY Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

URBAN ONE HONORS is Executive Produced by Eric Tomosunas and Robert A. Boyd, II of Swirl Films. Kim Burse serves as the Musical Director. Marilyn Gill serves as Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.

THE EXCLUSIVE BACKSTAGE HOST PREMIERES MONDAY, JAN. 16, 2023, MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY, AT 8/7C ON TV ONE & CLEO TV.

