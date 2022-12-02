Houston Police Arrest Man Accused Of Killing Takeoff

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Houston officials announced an arrest in the killing of Migos rapper Takeoff. During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Brown had been charged with murder.

According to Finner, Brown was taken into custody Thursday evening at a residence on the east side of Houston. He also referenced the prior arrest of 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, who had been arrested for possessing a weapon. Authorities were clear that Joshua didn’t fire the fatal shot.

Finner also said that he spoke with Takeoff’s mother Friday morning and thanked the family for their patience. He also spoke about the special relationship between Atlanta and Houston.

“Our prayers continue to go out to her and his entire family, his close friends, the city of Atlanta and all of Takeoff’s fans around the world,” he said. “We lost a good man. And I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him, but everybody, the hundreds of people that I’ve talked to spoke on what a great individual he was.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff, was killed a month ago while in Houston at a private party. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that he had several conversations with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, keeping him updated about the investigation. Turner said Takeoff was more than an entertainer.

“He was a son, a brother, cousin, friend and a mentor to those in the music industry,” he said. “I am glad that a suspect has been arrested and charged with Takeoff’s death. I think we’re bringing some comfort to the family, nor does not bring on Takeoff back.”

You can watch the full press conference below:

The news comes after Finner expressed concerns about the slow-moving nature of the investigation. As previously reported by NewsOne, Finner said that he and his team were investigating a few potential suspects, but he didn’t provide many details.

“I don’t want to discuss any details on it, but I can tell you that we will find this person, and we will identify the person or persons responsible for Takeoff’s death,” he explained to KPRC. “I don’t like talking too much while investigations are going on. I’m a person that says, ‘you know what, let people talk.’ But my talking is when we get that person, and we put them in jail.”

The Houston chief also shared loving words about the Atlanta rapper’s kind spirit, calling the late star “a good guy.”

“He died in our city. People can say whatever they want to, it’s a good city, but you know what, we as a city need to find out and do what we can to make sure we identify and locate those individuals or that individual,” Finner said,

