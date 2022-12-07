Shanquella Robinson’s Sister Wants ‘Everybody Being Arrested And Doing Time In Mexico’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Amid conflicting reports about the state of the investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, her sister took the time on Wednesday to set the record straight while also addressing what her idea of “justice” looks like for her sibling’s mysterious death in Mexico.

Quilla Long spoke out in no uncertain terms days before a rally was scheduled in Robinson’s North Carolina hometown to demand justice for her 25-year-old sister’s October death in the resort city of San José del Cabo for which local authorities have reportedly issued an arrest warrant.

But Long contradicted widespread claims last week on social media that anybody was arrested, according to reports from local media in Charlotte.

“No arrests have been made,” Long told reporters on Wednesday. Long suggested she had been advised against divulging too many details into the investigation but insisted, “they’re working on it.”

As far as the penalty goes for her sister’s death, Long was clear: “Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico. Everybody being extradited over there and doing their time there. That would be justice for us as of now.”

Long just may get her wish.

Speculation has run rampant about Robinson’s death after a widely shared video purportedly showed her being brutally beaten by another young woman only identified as one in a group of friends who traveled from North Carolina to San José del Cabo for a vacation.

At least two people filmed the violence and one male voice can be heard urging “Quella” to “fight back.” It was the unnamed friends who contacted Robinson’s mother to claim her daughter died from alcohol poisoning on Oct. 29. According to a Mexican autopsy report, however, Robinson’s cause of death was “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” which effectively means her vertebrae were dislocated to lethal proportions. Robinson died within 24 hours of arriving to Cabo.

Mexican authorities said last month they identified at least one alleged suspect and issued an arrest warrant to have an unnamed “friend” of Robinson extradited and be charged criminally. The arrest warrant explicitly said Robinson was the victim of femicide.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” Mexican prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya reportedly said. “Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim, and the culprit.”

Excerpts from a police report claimed a doctor from a local hospital was with Robinson and her friends for nearly three hours before pronouncing her dead.

The friends all left Mexico without Robinson’s body, which was recovered by her family weeks later.

Last week, Travel Noire reported that Daejhanae Jackson, one of the friends who accompanied Robinson to Mexico, was taken into custody. The report claimed Jackson was arrested on the night of Nov. 28 by Interpol agents and placed in federal custody while awaiting the beginning of her extradition process to Mexico.

There is a legal precedent for a U.S. citizen to be extradited to Mexico to answer for criminal charges. The Extradition Treaty Between the United States of America and the United Mexican States dates back 45 years and was ratified in 1998 by President Bill Clinton, who said it was meant to “enhance cooperation between the law enforcement communities of both countries.”

Meanwhile, Robinson’s hometown has been rallying around her and demanding justice in an effort that is set to continue this weekend.

The “Justice for Shanquella” rally is scheduled to take place Saturday at the Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, according to WCNC.

“The way she left us shouldn’t have ever happened,” said Mario Black, the founder of Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury, a nonprofit group that is organizing the rally. “I just want everybody to leave with a sense of hope, unity and love. Love is the key, it conquers all.”

