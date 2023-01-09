Gospel Artist Kevin Lemons Dies At 44

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel artist Kevin Lemons has passed away. He was 44 years old.

The Lemons family confirmed his passing on his official Instagram page with a statement, asking to keep his wife, Tiunna, family, and Higher Calling lifted in prayer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the transition of our Founder – Kevin Lemons, the statement said in part. “Please keep his wife Tiunna, Family and Higher Calling lifted in prayer as we all process this sudden loss. Thank you all for the outpouring of love already shown. We are so appreciative and grateful for each of you!”

According to his website, the Atlanta-born Lemons got his start in the ministry of music in 1996. He along with friends put together what is known as Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling. The choir now has over 70 members, performing with Gospel greats, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Bebe Winans, Donald Lawrence, Metro Boomin, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin and many more.

From Atlanta news outlet 11 Alive:

Known officially as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling, the ministry reached immediate success after they left an impact on the Atlanta community due to their unique sound and likeness, the website said.

The group is known for its album “The Declaration” which reached as high as No. 10 on Billboard’s gospel charts, according to his website.

Now 27 years later, the ministry today now boasts over 70 members who are known for their “skillful vocals, energetic performances, trendsetting style and overall excellence in ministry.”

Lemons’ also gained recognition by playing the singing voice of Carlton Pearson in the Netflix film and soundtrack “Come Sunday.”

According to the website, Lemons, along with his wife and ministry, were out on a mission to make choir music recognized and common once again.

Details about his memorial will be announced soon, according to a statement HezHouse Entertainment, his record label.

Their second album “The Declaration” was released in 2013 and reached 10th on the Billboard gospel charts. The group released their 2nd LP “Third Round,” with the lead single “For Your Good” under Hezekiah Walker’s Hez House label in September of 2021.

Lemons also was the singing voice of Carlton Pearson (played by Academy Award-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor) in the Netflix Film and Soundtrack “Come Sunday.” The film also starred Lakeith Stanfield, Jason Segel, Condola Rashad, and Martin Sheen.

NewsOne extends condolences to Lemons’ family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

