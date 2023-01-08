Lincoln University Of Missouri Receives $2.9M To Bridge Digital Divide

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A Missouri-based HBCU will be able to advance its efforts toward bridging the digital divide thanks to the support of a multi-million-dollar grant. Lincoln University of Missouri recently received an endowment to equip scholars with the tech tools needed to thrive academically.

The $2.9 million grant was given to the school through an initiative led by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. The project was launched to provide historically Black colleges and universities across the country with the equipment and resources for digital connectivity, all in an effort to enhance the learning experiences of their students.

Over the next two years, the institution will use the funds to bring more mobile Wi-Fi hotspots to campus, provide scholars with Chromebook laptops, enhance the technology within lecture halls, and lead other digital upgrade projects.

Dr. John B. Moseley—who serves as president of Lincoln University of Missouri—says the implementation of new technology will level the playing field and be instrumental in helping students reach new heights academically.

“By providing new technology and ensuring reliable, expanded internet access, this grant helps open doors for our students to learn to their full capability, reducing barriers they face,” he shared in a statement. “At the heart of our Lincoln University mission is ensuring our students have access to educational opportunities, and we are proud to share—and ultimately achieve—that aim with NTIA’s Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. Together, we are helping more students succeed.”

Several initiatives aimed at empowering HBCU students through tech have been cultivated. In 2022, Clark Atlanta University received an $11.8 million endowment for the creation of a metaverse hub. The United Negro College Fund also announced it was joining forces with Deloitte Digital to create the online education platform HBCU.

