Storm Reid Talks Power Of Social Media And New Film ‘Missing’

Storm Reid and Nia Long are the mother/daughter duo we didn’t know we needed. The pair join forces onscreen in Missing, a thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. In the film, June, played by Storm Reid, goes into detective mode when her mother, Grace Allen, played by Nia Long, goes missing after a baecation with her boyfriend in Colombia.

When Grace doesn’t appear after her flight pickup, June resorts to her mother and her boyfriend’s digital footprint to locate her. From soliciting help in another country to hacking emails and watching online video footage, June is as good as any FBI agent. The crafty and determined teen uncovers her mother’s deepest, darkest secrets which happen to be the answer to her disappearance.

In an exclusive interview, Storm discusses the film, the effectiveness of the internet and social media and figuring life out as a teenager.

Get ready for an erratic rollercoaster ride that will show you the power of a strong internet connection and a brilliant Gen Z teenager’s mind. Missing is out now. Will you be watching? Until then, check out the Hello Beautiful interview with Storm Reid. And you don’t want to miss Hello Beautiful‘s interview with Nia Long.

Missing puts a spotlight on missing and murdered Black women

The movie and subject matter are timely, given the tragic case of Shanquella Robinson. Families and friends are often left to their own devices when it comes to getting answers about their missing loved one. Storm’s heartfelt portrayal of a daughter determined to find her mother could be a story ripped from a headline.

In some instances, community members have had to directly challenge police and media narratives like in Kansas City. Reporters at the Kansas City Defender listened to community concerns about missing Black women. Other local media outlets and the police themselves ignored the community pleas.

Black families and communities around the country have stories about the fight for their missing loved ones. Hopefully, Missing will put a spotlight on this issue.

Storm Reid Talks Power Of Social Media And New Film ‘Missing’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com