The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Remembers Brandon Smiley

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

As we tragically reported Sunday, Brandon Smiley, the son of Rickey Smiley has passed away. Brandon is Rickey’s oldest son with his mother Brenda. He also has a daughter named Storm.

As Rickey takes time to heal and handle this heartbreaking news, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, including Gary, Rock-T, Special K, Brat, and Maria More all offer their condolences and share some cherished memories that they all experienced while being around Brandon and Rickey through all these years.

“We’ve been together for a long time, so we’ve watched our kids grow up. You know and. Brandon was like, you know, I call him nephew. We call him nephew,” said Special K before sharing some of those memories.

Rickey shared the news with everyone on Sunday of Brandon’s passing. No word on the cause of death at this time.

“I just had bad news this morning,” said Smiley in an Instagram video on his official account. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.

A comedian in his own right, Brandon was also featured in the TV One reality show “Rickey Smiley For Real.” He was 32 years old.

“I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning,” Rickey Smiley wrote as a caption to a video his posted on Instagram. “I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.”

Bossip covered the news and transcribed a part of what Rickey Smiley said in the video announcing the death of his son, Brandon.

“I just had bad news this morning,” said Smiley in an Instagram video. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.

“Pray for Brandon’s mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”

“Life comes with a whole bunch of twists and turns. I can’t think straight,” he added.

Rickey Smiley also said: “Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why he felt the way he felt. My granddaddy went through this s–t with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”

We’ll continue to keep Rickey, his family and Brandon in our thoughts and prayers and they appreciate if you do the same.

SEE ALSO:

Rest In Power Amber Carr: Sister Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies From Heart Complications

Gospel Artist Kevin Lemons Dies At 44

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Remembers Brandon Smiley was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com