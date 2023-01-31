What Happened To Eric Garvin? NYC Lawyer’s Shooting Death In Chile Is ‘Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The family of Staten Island Lawyer Eric Garvin described the 38-year-old as an advocate for the underserved and a world traveler who had visited more than 40 countries in his lifetime. But late this month, Garvin’s parents and sister received the devastating news that their son and brother had been gunned down in what appeared to be a random act of gun violence while traveling abroad in Chile.

According to the New York Post, Garvin was last seen in Chile’s capital city of Santiago Jan. 14. He had traveled there with a friend and he was shot and killed the day before he was set to travel to Argentina.

“What they told us is my son was innocently walking down the street, paused for a moment, took a snapshot of a building in a drug-infested area,” Garvin’s father, Eric D. Garvin, told ABC 7. “And immediately following that, three gentlemen came across the street grabbed my son and stole his phone, and shot him three times and he died there on the scene.”

After learning of his son’s brutal killing, Eric’s father posted on Facebook that he and his family are experiencing “the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare.”

From the Post:

Garvin Jr. moved to Staten Island from Maryland a decade ago and graduated from law school in the state. He had worked for the City Council as well as the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, where he was employed as a senior project manager through 2021.

Under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, he worked on initiatives to combat gun violence in neighborhoods like Brownsville, ABC reported.

Marjorie Garvin is the grandmother of Eric Garvin and is a well-regarded community activist for Black Staten Islanders. She has been recognized by congress for her work to increase voter registration.

“I want people to be more like him, I want people to make space for each other,” said Garvin’s sister, Naomi Garvin, who often traveled abroad with her brother. “I want them to be curious about meeting each other and experiencing each other’s cultures.”

Eric shared an inspiring anecdote about his son to emphasize what a caring, compassionate human being he was—and how that compassion may have saved a life.

“When he was going to law school at University of Maryland, he met a homeless guy by the name of Darnel who had a growth growing on side of his face, and he had no idea what that was and my son said ‘hey, you need to go get that checked out, make sure it’s OK,'” Eric Sr. explained. “What he ended up finding out was that was cancerous, if it was left untreated he was going to die.”

Eric and Naomi both traveled to Chile after receiving the news of Garvin’s death to meet with investigators and U.S. Embassy officials in Santiago. Naomi to ABC 7 that the authorities in Santiago have been helpful in the investigation and she hopes there will be arrests soon.

