Judge Blocks Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband From Receiving Alimony Amid Claims He’s Broke

Even with her absence from daytime television being widely felt, media maven Wendy Williams still manages to stay in the headlines due to her ever-interesting (read: controversial!) personal life. The latest involves her infamous ex-husband Kevin Hunter, who will now have to find a new way to pay the bills after a judge denied his request for future alimony payments from his multimillionaire former misses.

As you might’ve guessed, the viral news has social media — hey, Black Twitter! — acting up already. See below for a few hilarious examples:

According to the Sun, a New Jersey judge ruled that Williams’ financial guardian will not have to continue paying Hunter alimony checks following the finalization of their divorce in January 2020. At that time, Hunter was awarded monthly payments in addition to a 50/50 split on the sale of a mansion they once shared together in Livingston, New Jersey. The judge labeled Hunter’s request for continued alimony after the checks stopped flowing in February 2022 as “not emergent,” further ordering the “application to be dismissed without prejudice.”

More details are below via the Sun. We warn you…it gets pretty desperate:

“In his filing, Kevin told the court that his livelihood depends on the payments, which were agreed to in their marital settlement agreement.

‘I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I’m behind on that bill.

‘If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow,’ Kevin said in his pleading to the court about the home he shares with his baby mama and their love child.

‘My car insurance hasn’t been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments.

‘I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended,’ Kevin continued in his filing.

‘My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.’”

If that didn’t make you cringe, 50-year-old Hunter also cites his lack of health insurance as another reason why the alimony payments should continue. He added that a needed hip surgery that causes him “daily pain” is unaffordable without those checks, telling the court, “The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me. I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

Might we ask: whose fault is that?!

Wendy’s attorney responded rather logically, stating that the troubled talk show host hasn’t had a flow of income herself since October 2021 when her contract for The Wendy Williams Show was suspended. In short, where does he expect her to get a steady income to pay him? As our good sister Tisha Campbell exclusively told us recently at the 2023 Red Dress Collection concert, “How can you give to anybody when you well is dry?”

SEE ALSO:

What Happened To Wendy Williams? Why TV Icon Deserves Her Flowers

Wendy Williams’ Son Evicted For Failing To Pay $70K In Rent

Judge Blocks Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband From Receiving Alimony Amid Claims He’s Broke was originally published on blackamericaweb.com