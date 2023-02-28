Keke Palmer Gives Birth To A Baby Boy ‘Born During Black History Month, With A Name To Match’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Keke Palmer for becoming a new mom!

On Monday, the actress announced that she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are now a family of three. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child, a son the couple has named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. The new mom shared some of their adorable family photos on the social media platform 48 hours after welcoming their newborn son.

“Hey Son!!!!” she wrote underneath the photo dump before listing individual captions for each photo.

“1. Only 48hrs of being parents!

2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!

3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.

4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha

5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide.

6. And this slide Born during Black History Month, with a name to match ! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Check out the adorable photo dump below.

After sharing the photo dump, fans and followers flooded the Emmy Award-winner’s IG comment section giving the beauty their well wishes for her new bundle of joy. “Blessings ” wrote fellow actress Lauren London underneath the photo while singer Jhené Aiko commented, “congratulations ,” to share her support.

Congratulations to the happy couple for their growing family.

Palmer previously spoke to NewsOne’s sister site HelloBeautiful about how she feels about Black History Month and the unapologetic pride she has for her heritage.

Palmer said that Black History Month may be limited to 28 days a year but she’s equally as Black and proud every day.

“Honestly, I’m always celebrating Black History Month cause I’m always giving you that black and positively golden vibe. I’m just Blackity- Black-Black,” Palmer told HelloBeautiful in an exclusive interview.

Palmer said she makes sure to pay special attention to the “history” aspect of the month-long celebration of Black-led contributions to society.

“In general, you always start thinking about how Black people have impacted the world. I always think to myself, if we didn’t use anything that a Black person created, I think it would really make me take a step back and realize all the things that Black people have actually done,” Palmer said. “And it just reminds you of the impact and the importance of our community of people, which sometimes can make you feel like it’s not acknowledged, you know what I mean?”

That’s just one of the ways that Palmer said was her way of helping “to undo the erasure of Black excellence.”

Another could be naming her son Leodis.

Congratulations to the happy new parents!

Keke Palmer Gives Birth To A Baby Boy ‘Born During Black History Month, With A Name To Match’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com