Seeing Russell Wilson And His Daughter Sienna At Their First Dance Will Melt Your Heart

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, was on full daddy duty over the weekend when he took his and Ciara’s adorable daughter Sienna to their first daddy-daughter dance and made all of our hearts swoon. There is nothing better than watching a Black man proudly accompany his daughter to her first dance.

MORE: DMX’s Daughter Producing Docuseries On Drug Addiction After Father’s Death

This is a moment little Sienna will never forget!

The adorable daddy-daughter duo was all smiles as they prepped for their first big dance together and certainly gave us style goals in the process. The proud father shared a super cute video of the duo ahead of the dance on his Instagram page earlier today where he donned a mauve suit with a white shirt underneath and a gold chain to accessorize the dapper ensemble. Sienna matched her dad’s fly and rocked an adorable pink dress with a waist bow that was perfect for the loving occasion.

Related Stories Russell And Ciara Wilson Surprise Patients At Colorado Children’s Hospital

In the social media video, the pro footballer is shown bringing his baby girl a bouquet of pink flowers ahead of their special date before they headed out to the dance. Wilson is then shown helping Sienna get into their black SUV and posing for a few photos as they prepared to dance the night away.

“Our first Daddy Daughter Dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire! ” the athlete and proud pop captioned the sweet video. Check it out below.

Is someone cutting onions? We just love wholesome content like this! Little Sienna is one lucky daughter!

Being a good father is more than just about providing financially, children also need you to show up and show love. Accompanying your daughter or even your son to their first dance is a big step in shaping trust and accountability. It’s also a great example to your child of how he or she should be loved.

Big kudos to Russell Wilson for being an amazing Dad. We hope you continue to make amazing memories with your daughter during the NFL off-season. Keep it up, Mr. Wilson!

SEE ALSO:

The Blackening’: How Horror And Comedy Collide In Film Asking Who Dies First When Characters Are All Black

‘A Thousand And One’: Teyana Taylor Stars In Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize Award-Winning Film

Issa Rae’s Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Opens Its Fourth Community-Driven Café In Los Angeles

Seeing Russell Wilson And His Daughter Sienna At Their First Dance Will Melt Your Heart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com