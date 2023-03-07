Porsha Williams Questions Tamron Hall’s Journalistic Integrity After Angela Yee Interview

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The news about former “Breakfast Club” host Angela Yee claiming she was “the lone woman” working on the popular morning radio show led to criticism about Tamron Hall, whose eponymous TV talk show was where the comments were made.

On Monday, as “Breakfast Club” hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy discussed Yee’s recent comments, reality TV show personality Porsha Williams questioned Hall’s journalistic integrity. Williams suggested that Hall didn’t ask the right follow-up questions to allow Yee an opportunity to offer context to her comments.

“Instead of talking to Tamron, she would have been able to expound on that,” Williams, who is also an author, said. “But when you have someone like a Tamron talking to you and she’s giving you accolades and she’s raising you up to do nothing but set you up to say something that’s gonna be catchy and she can look like a journalist, then that’s where you find Angela in this place trending for the wrong thing.”

Charlamagne quickly agreed.

I feel like Tamron Hall and her producers got together at some point and set look, ‘Wendy Williams is leaving so somebody on daytime TV has to be messy.’ Because it feels like Tamron has been being messy on that show lately,” he said. “Is it just me?”

Williams called “The Tamron Hall Show” a “hidden mess” and used her own experience as a guest on the show to justify her criticism. Said she was “so excited” when she went on the show to promote her book but “did not necessarily feel supported on her show.”

“It turned from just her asking questions about the book to her kinda almost attacking me, almost attacking me like I had to justfy anything that I had going on,” Williams said. “It just didn’t feel good.”

DJ Envy said he felt similarly when he and his wife went on Tamron Hall’s show.

Yee later offered a pair of tweets contextualizing her comments.

Of course, to question Hall’s journalistic chops is foolhardy at best.

Aside from Hall being the first Black woman to co-anchor the “Today” show, she worked in the news media as a reporter and anchor for more than 20 years before branching out successfully with her eponymous TV talk show. During that time, she was nominated for and won multiple awards, including an Emmy and the coveted Edward R. Murrow Award, the latter of which recognizes the best of the best in digital and broadcast journalism.

“The Tamron Hall Show” just last week got renewed for its fifth season, suggesting the talk show hostess and veteran journalist is doing something right.

Meanwhile, Yee — who left “The Breakfast Club” in December to anchor her own show, “Way Up With Angela Yee” — has previously discussed her experience as the only “Breakfast Club” host who is a woman.

“Being the only woman, that’s always a challenge,” Yee told Variety in an interview published late last year.

Notably, Williams, Charlemagne and DJ Envy didn’t appear to have any criticism for Variety or its interview with Yee.

