Tamron Hall Describes The Moment She Was Fired From NBC For Megyn Kelly

Former “Today” show news anchor Tamron Hall debuted her new talk show yesterday. Now she is speaking out for the first time about getting fired by NBC all for Megyn Kelly.

She told USA Today, “I was heartbroken. (Imagine) you’ve been putting in the work, and suddenly your employer says they’re phasing you out. I had some suspicions, because I’m a reporter and I’m pretty intuitive, but no one wants to lose their job. It wasn’t about who I was losing it to – it was like a relationship where you’re putting in 100% and the person who’s putting in less has the nerve to break up with you.”

She also said she does not feel vindicated after Kelly’s show bombed, “I wasn’t going to wait for someone else not to work out when I could be figuring out a way for me to work out – I didn’t want Megyn Kelly to see me lurking in the hallway. I didn’t want to watch as my profile was being shrunk down to nothing when I know that I have a unique perspective and voice in this business that is appreciated by people who watch TV. I’m grateful for that.”

In case you missed it, Hall, 48, was one of the few Black faces in the very white landscape of TV news, was all but fired from “Today” in 2017 to make room for Fox News host Megyn Kelly, whose own show on NBC bombed in the ratings before she was fired over a blackface controversy. During Hall’s NBC tenure, she won a coveted Edward R. Murrow Award as well as an Emmy, prizes every broadcast journalist aspires toward. Still, she was reportedly forced out of her position.

Hall’s new syndicated talk show is expected to reach 50 percent of U.S. TV households through a deal between the program’s producer, Disney, and Hearst Television, Variety reported in December.

“We are excited to once again be in business with our long-term partners and couldn’t be more pleased that Hearst has placed its confidence in Tamron Hall’s return to daytime television,” Jed Cohen, executive vice president and general sales manager, U.S. content sales and distribution, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, said when the syndication deal was announced.

Tamron Hall returning to TV with daytime talk show https://t.co/zuNvhbpqR6 pic.twitter.com/vxVBONSQca — NewsOne (@newsone) July 15, 2017

NBC reportedly suspected that replacing Hall with Kelly was a mistake not long after the network’s executives made the decision to release Hall. Even before Kelly’s debut, they were in “total panic” over the fear that people of color, women and younger audiences will have no interest in watching Kelly’s morning show. She was adept at debating political issues at Fox, which tended to draw a large conservative older white male audience. However, she lacked the right stuff for daytime viewers.

The network ultimately booted Kelly in 2018 from her morning show. The firing was prompted by her panel discussion in which she defended wearing blackface for Halloween.

When are looking forward to Tamron Hall slaying daytime.

