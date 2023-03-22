Graphic Videos Showing Tekashi 6ix9ine Being Brutally Beaten In Florida Gym Go Viral

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A series of graphic videos showing controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine being beaten in a Florida gym has been going viral on social media since the news broke late Tuesday night.

Photos from the apparently one-sided fight showed Tekashi, who was born Daniel Hernandez and is known in part by the tattoos on his face and colorful dyed hair, were first made public by TMZ and displayed his bloodied and bruised face as evidence of the violence in Miami.

From TMZ:

6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells TMZ … the rapper was inside the sauna Tuesday at an LA Fitness when all of the sudden he was attacked by several guys without warning.

Lazzaro says 6ix9ine tried to fight off the combatants, but there were too many of them, beating him to a pulp before fleeing. Lance notes 6ix9ine did not have security with him at the time of the attack.

Gym staff heard the commotion and immediately notified a manager. Police and EMS were then called to the scene, and he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Shortly after the news broke, video footage showed a bloodied Tekashi looking disheveled and pacing angrily in what appeared to be a locker room or restroom. He was filmed by “a fan.”

Tekashi can be heard saying people “jumped” him.

After that brief video, separate and more complete clips that also included the previous footage showed several men participating in the beatdown.

In those videos, at least three men can be seen standing over Tekashi before they start kicking and punching him while he’s lying on the ground under a sink, curled up and trying to protect himself from the blows.

People can be seen watching in the background as one of the apparent assailants dares Tekashi to “do something.”

One of the men encourages another to “take a picture” and insists “I’m gonna be famous now.”

The motivation for the violence was not immediately clear.

However, Tekashi has made a career of not being a likable figure, including famously being arrested and charged in a RICO case for his affiliation with gang associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He notably “snitched” on other members of the group and was only sentenced to two years in prison.

Since his release, he’s continued to antagonize his detractors. In fact, this past weekend, he was visibly very drunk at a baseball game in Florida that he was ejected from.

In classic Tekashi fashion, the professional provocateur was verbally sparring with another person attending the game when that fan threw a beer at the rapper.

It’s not clear if that incident is linked to the beating at the LA Fitness gym in Miami.

But what is abundantly clear is that Tekashi is as reviled a figure as he ever was.

