Anticipation Builds For Quinta Brunson Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Emmy-award-winning comedic genius Quinta Brunson will bring her talents to the Saturday Night Live stage on April Fool’s Day. As a first-time host, Brunson will support Sarah Sherman in a bunch of prank-focused skits in honor of the day that you should believe absolutely nothing.

Rapper Lil Yachty will be the musical guest for the evening. In a promo video Yachty, Brunson, and Sherman announce their upcoming show.

Brunson has reached various milestones in her career, including 2 NAACP Awards, A Golden Globe award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, but hosting Saturday Night Live is a dream for most comedians.

Watching Brunson win is a joyous moment for Black women and creatives everywhere. The star, who first made her debut on Instagram making hilarious skits that eventually landed her a position creating content with BuzzFeed. She went on to become the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Brunson’s resume continues to grow, and we’re excited to see her shine.

It’s only up from here for the Abbott Elementary writer and producer. Will you be watching her debut on Saturday Night Live?

Brunson’s Saturday Night Live hosting duties come as it was revealed that there is a college course based on her Abbott Elementary sitcom.

“Public Education’s Possibilities and Predicaments: Exploring Portrayals of Critical Issues in ‘Abbott Elementary’” is a course taught by Sara Jones, an assistant professor of elementary education—literacy at Illinois State University.

The course integrates the pop culture perspective of “Abbott Elementary” with interdisciplinary scholarly perspectives to get students to learn how to take a more critical and nuanced look at education.

Jones explained in an op-ed her intentions for the course:

Millions of viewers are tuning in each week to watch “Abbott Elementary.” It is a pop culture moment. However, the relevance of this course is not limited to the show’s popularity. Public education affects everyone. Education policies, such as what should or should not be taught in schools, and school choiceinitiatives, including increasing the number of charter schools and providing vouchers for students to attend private schools, continue to be at the forefront of local, state and national politics.

This course is relevant because it creates a space for students to learn more about these issues and engage in informed, critical discussions through an accessible medium.

Anticipation Builds For Quinta Brunson Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com