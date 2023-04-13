Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The release of Hulu’s documentary about ’94 Freaknik, celebrating its upcoming 30th anniversary, has Gen-X up in arms!

Many of the ’90s college students are now in their 40s and 50s, and in the prime of their careers. A group of prominent black professional women plan to sue the streaming company and block the film’s release. Based on concerns about what could potentially be exposed, they are filing a lawsuit in Atlanta’s Federal Court against Hulu. The women are saying it is unlawful because they did not sign media releases.

Produced in part by Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, who tweeted out the doc’s announcement last week, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told will also see Jermaine Dupri play a part in production as well. The choices seem fitting given the link that both artists had in cultivating the ATL party scene during the early to mid ’90s. Geraldine L. Porras will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside P. Frank Williams, in addition to Mass Appeal execs Peter Bittenbender and Melissa Cooper, Eric Tomosunas for Swirl Films, Terry Ross, Alex Avant, Nikki Byles and Jay Allen.

While some cast members of the RSMS agree with their defense and believe it may hold weight in court, Special K and Da Brat believe that fair use will come into play due to it being independent footage of the mass public.

This group of women is comprised of one politician, three high-level corporate executives, and one judge.

According to Media Takeout, one of the C-Suite executives stated that there are already videos circulating online that show her in an “unflattering” light. She is married with three children, earns north of one million annually in her position and is hoping to block the official debut.

The women plan to remain anonymous. More details of the case continue to develop.

The Freaknik documentary is set to hit Hulu in 2024, with a possible mid-April release. Next April will be the 40th anniversary of the famed 1994 Freaknik celebration.

