Mark Taylor Videos Update: Roland Martin Has Advice For When ‘These Racists Expose Themselves’

Roland Martin recently joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share his comments on Mark Taylor, the racist Georgia football coach who has gone viral online for his blatant bigotry.

Shocking–or not so shocking, as Rickey explained—footage surfaced showing the white athletic coach has social media outraged. In multiple videos, Taylor can be heard and seen casually using extremely racist language and dropping the “N-word” multiple times. The videos were shared after Taylor himself posted them.

“Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is Black. Every car beside me is Black. They can have Atlanta,” Taylor can be heard saying in one of at least three videos he recorded.

One of the most disturbing pieces of this ordeal is that Taylor is particularly known in sports for getting Black student-athletes recruited by top-level colleges and universities. Reportedly, 96% of the student-athletes who Taylor has trained are Black. Not only that, but he also has Black grandchildren.

Taylor, a former middle school coach, has a past that would make anyone question why he still has a career at all. He has previously been imprisoned for stalking and harassing his ex-wife, on probation for influencing a witness and accused by team parents of prejudiced behavior.

Martin suggested that “every time one of these racists expose themselves, Black people should go apply for their jobs because [the racists are] going to lose it”.

“He shouldn’t be around kids. He shouldn’t have a privilege of being around a coach to any athlete. Our parents need to know what they’re walking into,” said Karen Buckman, one of many parents who have joined students, teachers and coaches in speaking out against Taylor, who trained Buckman’s son for three years. “You don’t have to be a parent of a Black child or any person of color to be horrified or think this is horrendous.”

Buckman continued: “When he had a hard time and went to prison, and he came back to our community to coach, we supported him. For him to bite the hand that feeds him adds a brick to this complicated and sick situation.”

