Subscribe
News

North Carolina’s Anti-DEI Bill Is Detrimental To Black Maternal Health, Advocates Say

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Midwife in Home Check-Up

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Heath advocates in North Carolina are sounding the alarm on the state’s proposed anti-DEI bill targeting federally-funded medical schools. Some believe if the legislation passes that it could have a detrimental effect on the work the medical schools are doing to combat the Black maternal health crisis.

In March, North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy introduced the “Embracing Anti-discrimination, Unbiased Curricula, and Advancing Truth in Education (EDUCATE) Act.” 

According to a press release by Congressman Greg Murphy, the bill would cut off federal funding to medical schools that force students or faculty to adopt specific beliefs, discriminate based on race or ethnicity, or have diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The bill would also require accreditation agencies to check that their standards do not push these practices while still allowing instruction about race-related health issues or collecting data for research.

“Discriminatory DEI practices have rapidly permeated medical schools across the country at great harm to the field of medicine,” Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. said in the press release. Political ideology has no place in the classroom, especially when lives are on the line.

But health advocates are aggressively pushing back against Republicans and their fight to end DEI programs saying their efforts could stifle progress made in creating medical school courses that are inclusive to everyone. Advocates also pointed to racial health disparities as the main reason DEI programs were so important. 

“The racial health disparities we are seeing today are unacceptable,” Dr. Versha Pleasant, a clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan Medical School, told CNN. “There is an urgent need for positive change in our medical system and we are not going to see that positive change unless we make the conscious effort to educate our medical students who represent the future.”

Pleasant also told CNN that the anti-DEI bill proposed by the GOP could jeopardize the work schools are doing to fight against the Black maternal health crisis.

Pregnancy-related deaths are soaring in the U.S. among Black women, according to a 2023 study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.As previously reported, last year, the analysis found that maternal death rates had more than doubled among Black women.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021, the maternal mortality rate among non-Hispanic Black women was 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, marking a rate 2.6 times higher than that of non-Hispanic White women, standing at 26.6. The rates for Black women were notably elevated in contrast to those for white and Hispanic women.

“We are doing our medical students an incredible disservice by eliminating DEI in the curriculum,” Pleasant said. If the bill is passed, “our future health care workforce will not have adequate tools to combat racism and bias in medicine.”

Click here to see a full list of DEI bills that have been introduced.

SEE ALSO:

GOP Lawmakers Take More Steps Toward Trying To Eliminate DEI Nationwide

‘Shout Out To All My Real DEIs’: They Made DEI A Racial Slur, Now Black People Are Finding Humor In It

RELATED TAGS

Black Maternal Health dei

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Louisiana Voters Go To The Polls For State's Primary
Politics

Trump Judges Overturn Louisiana’s New, Less Racist Congressional Map So White People Aren’t Discriminated Against

Urban Renewal And Gentrification In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Gentrification In Philadelphia: How W.E.B. Du Bois Predicted Neighborhood Changes 125 Years Ago Still Matters

Midwife in Home Check-Up
News

North Carolina’s Anti-DEI Bill Is Detrimental To Black Maternal Health, Advocates Say

Claflin University Spring 2023 Commencement Convocation 74 items
Education

HBCU Commencement Speakers: Full List Of People Addressing The Class Of 2024 At Black Colleges

Wellness

How Switching Your Routines Can Help Your Well-Being

Rows Of Grave Markers At The McGavock Confederate Cemetery, Tennessee
Politics

About This Alabama Bill To Make Workers Choose Between Celebrating Juneteenth OR Jefferson Davis’ Birthday…

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
News

Northern Ireland’s First Black Mayor Isn’t Affected By Criticism From Conspiracy Theorists And Haters Alike

News

RZA Discusses Meatless Lifestyle, Says It Took Him Years ‘To Get To Veganism’

View All
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Politics

Donald Trump Claims ‘Anti-White Feeling’ In America Is A Problem That ‘Can’t Be Allowed.’ Here’s Why He’s Wrong

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-PRESSROOM
Entertainment

Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?

Frank Tyson dies after Canton Ohio police kneel on his neck
News

Ben Crump: Ohio Cop Told Frank Tyson ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ After Dying, Handcuffed Black Man Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
Politics

Stereotype Much? Donald Trump Plans To Attract Black Voters With Event Featuring Rappers And Athletes

Obituaries

Dallas Penn Tributes Pour In After Writer And Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dies At 54

Kadarius Smith
News

Kadarius Smith Update: Mississippi Teen ‘Run Over’ By Cop Had Gun That Was Never Found, Police Now Claim

Monuments To The Confederacy In Question As Cities Across Country Debate Taking Them Down In Wake Of Charlottesville
Race Matters

‘Supporting White Culture’: Florida Bill To Protect Confederate Monuments Advances

Annual Pro Life Gathering, The March For Life, in Washington, DC
News

White Supremacists March Freely In Charleston While Cops Attack, Arrest Pro-Palestinian College Protesters

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close