HBCU Commencement Speakers: Full List Of People Addressing The Class Of 2024 At Black Colleges

College graduation season is upon us as students across the country prepare to embark on the next stages of their young lives.

From wading into the waters of a young career to preparing to continue their studies in graduate school and more, these students will be donning their caps and gowns to formally earn diplomas as families, friends and loved ones attend commencement ceremonies.

NewsOne is paying particular attention to the commencement exercises that are taking place at the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as the next generation of future Black leaders moves forward with their academic and professional lives to help continue the legacy that these great institutions have established for more than a century.

While HBCUs are known for producing the best in Black talents, they also routinely feature high-profile speakers to deliver the keynote addresses at historically Black college graduations.

Keep reading to find a list of HBCU commencement speakers this year.

Examples of notable Black people addressing HBCU graduates at commencement ceremonies include the likes of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in 2022 at Tennessee State University, the late actor Chadwick Boseman in 2018 at Howard University, his alma mater, and Black America’s forever President Barack Obama in 2010 at Hampton University.

And while those are some of the better known HBCUs, there are dozens and dozens of others who don’t get the same amount of attention while they stay churning out top-notch Black talent who have also have widely recognized individuals delivering their commencement speeches.

The same is very much true this year.

The legacy of Black excellence delivering keynote addresses at HBCU graduations is in good hands this year, as evidenced by the below list of luminaries scheduled to speak to historically Black college graduates this year.

The following list is in alphabetical order according to names of the HBCUs. Any institutions missing from this list means their commencement speaker information hasn't yet been made available.

Until then, please enjoy getting to know more about this year’s impressive group of keynote graduation speakers at HBCU commencement ceremonies.

1. Alabama A&M University NFL Hall of Famer John Stallworth and Alabama State Senator Rodger M. Smitherman are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses during the commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 3, at the AAMU Event Center in Huntsville. Stallworth will speak to the undergraduates and Smitherman will address graduate students. Click here for more information about Alabama A&M University’s commencement ceremonies.

2. Alabama State University Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental justice and climate justice activist and founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, is set to deliver the keynote address to graduates at Alabama State University’s commencement on Friday, May 3.

3. Albany State University U.S. Sen. and Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, of Georgia, is slated to give the keynote address at Albany State University’s commencement on May 4 at the Albany Civic Center.

4. Allen University Source:Twitter.com/BishopSam Bishop Samuel Green Sr., the Presiding Prelate of the 7th Episcopal District in South Carolina, is scheduled to give a keynote address to graduates on May 11 at the John Hurst Adams Gymnatorium of Allen University.

5. Alcorn State University This is how Alcorn State does! Grammy Award-winning recording artist and minister Montell Jordan is set to deliver the keynote speech at Alcorn State University’s commencement on May 11 in the Davey L. Whitney HPER Complex.

6. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Actress Robin Givens will deliver the keynote address at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff commencement on May 11 at the Simmons Bank Field Arena.

7. Benedict College UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax is slated to deliver the keynote address to graduates at Benedict College’s commencement ceremony on May 3.

8. Bethune-Cookman University Global impact leader Ivy McGregor will deliver the keynote address at Bethune-Cookman University’s commencement on May 4. McGregor will also be presented with an honorary doctorate degree.

9. Bluefield State University Fawn Weaver, the first non-celebrity Black American woman to found and lead a billion-dollar enterprise, delivered the commencement address at Bluefield State University‘s 2024 graduation on April 27.

10. Bowie State University Wanda Durant, affectionately known as “Mama Durant” and the mother of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, will be the commencement speaker at Bowie State University’s spring commencement on May 24.

11. Central State University Dr. D’Angelo Taylor, Vice President for Hope, Unity and Belonging at Belmont University, will deliver the keynote address at Central State University’s graduation ceremony on May 10.

12. Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, the youngest lieutenant Governor in the U.S. and the first Black lieutenant governor in state history, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at the Cheyney University of Pennsylvania’s commencement ceremony.

13. Claflin University Nicole Nelson-Jean, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Associate Administrator for the Office of Infrastructure and a member of the Federal Senior Executive Service, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Claflin University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

14. Clark Atlanta University Dr. Daniel Black, a 30-year professor of African American Studies at Clark Atlanta University and an award-winning novelist, activist, mentor and public speaker, will deliver the keynote address to graduates during Clark Atlanta University’s commencement ceremony on May 18.

15. Clinton College Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is slated to give the keynote address at Clinton College’s commencement ceremony on May 3.

16. Coahoma Community College Dr. Belle Wheelan, President of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, will deliver the keynote speech at Coahoma Community College commencement on May 11.

17. Coppin State University Dr. Linda L. Singh, a retired major general of the Maryland Army National Guard who was the first woman and first African American adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, will give the commencement keynote address at Coppin State University on May 17.

18. Delaware State University Calvin Butler, the President and C.E.O. of Exelon, will address undergraduates on May 10.

19. Denmark Technical College South Carolina U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn was the commencement speaker at Denmark Technical College’s graduation ceremony on April 27.

20. Dillard University Ayo Davis, the President of Disney Branded Television, has been selected to deliver the keynote address to graduates at Dillard University’s commencement on May 11.

21. University of the District of Columbia MSNBC President and HBCU graduate Rashida Jones will be delivering the keynote address at the University of the District of Columbia’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

22. Edward Waters University Florida State Sen. and Edward Waters University alumna Tracie Davis will deliver the keynote address at her alma mater’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

23. Elizabeth City State University Former NFL safety Antoine Bethea has been slated as the keynote speaker for Elizabeth City State University’s commencement on May 4.

24. Fayetteville State University Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, Commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), which is comprised 100% of HBCUs, is set to deliver the keynote speech at Fayetteville State University’s graduation ceremony on May 11.

25. Fisk University ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts and her husband, Al Roker, weather and feature anchor of NBC News’ TODAY, are set to deliver the keynote speech to graduates at Fisk University’s commencement ceremony on May 6.

26. Florida A&M University Alumni LaToya Myles, Ph.D., trumpet player Scotty Barnhart and business executive Gregory Gerami will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Florida A&M University’s commencement ceremonies on May 3 and May 4.

27. Florida Memorial University Larry Quinlan, who directs the boards of multiple Fortune 500 and private equity companies, is scheduled to give the keynote address at Florida Memorial University’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

28. Fort Valley State University Daniel Wims, Ph.D, President of Alabama A&M University, will deliver the keynote address to graduates of his alma mater at Fort Valley State University’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

29. Grambling State University Louisiana State Sen. Cleo Fields will serve as the keynote speaker for Grambling State University’s commencement ceremony on May 10.

30. Hampton University Pastor Howard Wesley of Alfred Street Baptist Church will be the commencement speaker at Hampton University’s graduation ceremony on May 12.

31. Harris-Stowe State University Actress, singer and songwriter Dr. Dawnn Lewis will deliver the keynote speech at Harris-Stowe State University’s commencement on May 4.

32. Hood Theological Seminary Bishop Kenneth Monroe, Presiding Prelate, Eastern North Carolina Episcopal District and the South Atlantic Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Hood Theological Seminary’s commencement ceremony on May 18.

33. Howard University Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and Chief Executive Officer of TIAA, is the keynote speaker at Howard University’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

34. Huston-Tillotson University Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, senior leader of the historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Nashville, Tennessee, will deliver the keynote speech to graduates at Huston-Tillotson University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

35. Interdenominational Theological Center Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is set to deliver the keynote address to graduates at the Interdenominational Theological Center’s commencement on May 11.

36. Jackson State University U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler of California and U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves will both serve as keynote speakers to graduates at Jackson State University’s commencement ceremony on May 3.

37. Jarvis Christian University U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, is slated to deliver the keynote address to graduates at Jarvis Christian University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

38. Johnson C. Smith University Georgia Sen. and Rev. Raphel Warnock will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Johnson C. Smith University’s commencement ceremony on May 19.

39. Langston University North Carolina Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D., will serve as the keynote speaker for Langston University’s commencement on May 4.

40. Lincoln University of Pennsylvania Source:Getty Bryan Stevenson, the Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, will be the keynote speaker at Lincoln University’s commencement ceremony on May 5.

41. Lincoln University of Missouri Dr. Shaun Harper, a racial equity expert and provost professor at the Rossier School of Education, Marshall School of Business and Price School of Public Policy at the University of Southern California, will deliver the keynote speech to graduates at Lincoln University of Missouri’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

42. Livingstone College Maurice L. Coleman, the Tax Credit Syndication, and Investment Executive at Bank of America, will deliver the keynote address at Livingstone College’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

43. Miles College Darrin DeWitt Henson, the noted choreographer, dancer, actor and producer, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Miles College’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

44. Mississippi Valley State University Archie Tucker, Sr., Area Director for the Southeast Area of the United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service in Stoneville, Mississippi, is the keynote speaker at Mississippi Valley State University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

45. Morehouse College President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Morehouse College’s commencement ceremony on May 19.

46. Morehouse School of Medicine Anthony “Tony” Welters, entrepreneur, business executive, philanthropist and the founder, Chairman & CEO of CINQCARE, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at the Morehouse School of Medicine’s commencement ceremony on May 18.

47. Morgan State University Source:Getty Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, chancellor of the University of Cape Coast Ghana and executive chairman of Jonah Capital, will be the keynote speaker at Morgan State University’s commencement ceremony on May 18.

48. Morris Brown College Kirk Franklin, the iconic gospel singer, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Morris Brown College’s commencement ceremony on May 18.

49. Morris College Charles Blow, the best-selling author and New York Times columnist, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Morris College’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

50. Norfolk State University Don Scott, the House Speaker of the Virginia General Assembly — the first Black speaker in the Virginia House of Delegates’ history — will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Norfolk State University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

51. North Carolina A&T State University Stephanie G. Adams, the fifth dean of the University of Texas at Dallas Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science and an honors graduate of N.C. A&T, is the keynote speaker for the graduate student ceremony on May 10. Tamron Hall, the journalist and talk show host, is slated to be the keynote speaker at North Carolina A&T State University’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies on May 11. Click here to learn more.

52. North Carolina Central University Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Trisha Bailey, Ph. D., will deliver the keynote address at North Carolina Central University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

53. Prairie View A&M University Source:Getty Phil Griffith, an aviation business executive who is also the vice president of United Airline’s Houston hub at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Prairie View A&M University’s commencement ceremonies on May 11.

54. Savannah State University “Pinky” Cole Hayes, founder of the popular Slutty Vegan restaurant chain, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Savannah State University’s commencement ceremony on May 3.

55. Shaw University Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), will deliver the keynote address at Shaw University’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

56. Simmons College of Kentucky DeVone Holt, Goodwill Industries’ Chief External Affairs Officer, will be the keynote speaker at Simmons College of Kentucky’s commencement ceremony on May 12.

57. Spelman College Actress and director Angela Bassett will be the keynote speaker at Spelman College’s commencement ceremony on May 19.

58. St. Augustine’s University Rev. Charles W. Brooks, alumni and organizer of the Raleigh Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance’s support for St. Augustine’s University, will deliver the keynote address at his alma mater’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

59. Stillman College Egypt Sherrod, the former radio personality turned reality TV host and entrepreneur, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Stillman College’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

60. Talladega College Actor, author and philanthropist Hill Harper will deliver the keynote address at Talladega College’s commencement ceremony on May 5.

61. Tennessee State University Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover is the keynote speaker to undergraduates on May 4 and U.S. Sen and Rev. Raphael Warnock will address graduate students on May 3 at Tennessee State University’s commencement ceremonies.

62. Texas College Dr. Joseph H. Silver, Sr., President of Silver and Associates, was named the keynote speaker at Texas College’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

63. Texas Southern University Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Texas Southern University’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

64. Tougaloo College Marcia Fudge, former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary and former longtime Congresswoman from Ohio, is set to deliver the keynote address to graduates at Tougaloo College’s commencement ceremony on May 5.

65. Tuskegee University Lesly Wilson James, Ph.D., Chair of the Occupational Therapy Compact Commission, will deliver the keynote address at Tuskegee University’s commencement ceremony for graduate students on May 4.

66. Tuskegee University Dietra Y. Trent, Ph.D., Executive Director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, will deliver the keynote address at Tuskegee University’s commencement ceremony for undergraduates on May 11.

67. University of the Virgin Islands Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta who also served as senior advisor and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at the University of the Virgin Islands’s commencement ceremonies on May 9 in St. Croix.

68. Virginia State University Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder — the nation’s first Black governor — and Virginia Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott have been selected to deliver keynote addresses to graduates at Virginia State University’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

69. Virginia Union University Anthropologist and educator Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Virginia Union University’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

70. Voorhees University Source:Getty Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr., a civil rights leader and president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Voorhees University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

71. Wilberforce University Journalist Roland Martin will deliver the keynote address to graduates at Wilberforce University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

72. Wiley University Dr. Marla Frederick, John Lord O’Brian Professor of Divinity and the 18th Dean of Harvard Divinity School, will address graduates as the keynote speaker at Wiley University’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

73. Winston-Salem State University Alumni Dyamond ShaRae Carr, who served as president of the Student Government Association, and Faith A. Parker, who was an honor student as senior class president in 2022, are both set to deliver keynote addresses to graduates at Winston-Salem State University’s commencement ceremonies on May 10. Winston-Salem State University