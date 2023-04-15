Billy Porter Explains Why He Is ‘Like James Baldwin’ Ahead Of Biopic About Legendary Writer

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Billy Porter will appear as James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic based on the defining biography of the legendary novelist, essayist, and playwright. The star will also co-write the script with Dan McCabe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on James Baldwin: A Biography by David Leeming. Porter has his hands full, co-producing the project with Allen Media Group through his company, Incognegro, along with D.J. Gugenheim producing. Allen will executive produce with Carolyn Folks, Matthew Signer, Jennifer Lucas and Chris Charalambous.

The critically acclaimed “Pose” star already has a stacked entertainment resume, and he’s only an Oscar away from becoming an EGOT. Porter has massive plans for the Baldwin biopic, saying that he hopes to “expand” his legacy.

“As a Black queer man on this planet with relative consciousness,” Porter said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I find myself, like James Baldwin said, ‘in a rage all the time.’ I am because James was.”

This project is much bigger than Porter. He explained how impactful Baldwin’s legacy is and has been to countless generations.

“I stand on James Baldwin’s shoulders,” Porter continued. “And I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come.”

Allen also offered similar sentiments, saying the film will continue to keep Baldwin’s legacy alive and well.

“Billy Porter and Dan McCabe’s talent and commitment to amplifying James Baldwin’s legacy and contributions are invaluable and unmatched for this unique and epic story,” Allen said.

Congrats, Billy! We’ll keep you updated with news on the upcoming James Baldwin biopic, starring Billy Porter.

For the uninitiated, Baldwin stands out as one of America’s most-treasured wordsmiths, notable for his bold ruminations on race, sexuality and other subjects considered too controversial for the time of his creative peak.

As a homosexual man, some of Baldwin’s work focused on not only the complexities of the role of Blacks in America but also that of gay men who faced atrocious criticism and prejudice during his climb into the literary ranks.

Baldwin left New York in 1948, becoming an expatriate and finding his voice in Paris, France. Baldwin found acceptance overseas as he struggled to come to terms with his sexuality. In Paris, he thrived and was published in several literary anthologies, joining fellow writer Richard Wright as an essayist during his earlier stays in Europe.

Baldwin’s most celebrated novel was his 1953 debut, “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” a semi-autobiographical novel set in 1930s Harlem. The book takes a close look at the role of the church in the lives of Black Americans, once again examining the duality of the lens through which Baldwin viewed Christianity. The novel has remained a favorite among readers and has achieved iconic status.

SEE ALSO:

Here Are 5 Insightful James Baldwin Interviews You Must Watch

James Baldwin’s Most Intimate Archives Acquired By Schomburg Library

Billy Porter Explains Why He Is ‘Like James Baldwin’ Ahead Of Biopic About Legendary Writer was originally published on globalgrind.com