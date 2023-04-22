Quinta Brunson Demands Lawsuit Accusing Her Of Plagiarizing ‘Abbott Elementary’ Be Dismissed

Quinta Brunson is demanding that a lawsuit accusing her of plagiarizing the Abbott Elementary idea and storyline be dismissed.

The Emmy Award-winning writer and actress has been sued by aspiring actress, writer and performer Christine Davis. Davis filed a suit based on the claim that she believes her show (including plot and characters),This School Year, was copied by ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

In the defendant’s motion, the team explains how the two productions are “wholly dissimilar.” The concepts of each show differ from the very first page of the treatments. While This School Year begins with a second-grade teacher slamming a book against her face at the idea of a new school year, Abbott begins with a bubbly and optimistic second-grade teacher gushing about her excitement to begin another year with her students.

Brunson, along with ABC Network’s backing, is requesting that the court throws out the case and orders the plaintiff to pay all attorney fees.

Quinta Brunson’s success on Vine opened doors for her in the entertainment industry. She made the transition to television and digital platforms, continuing to make a name for herself. In 2014, she joined BuzzFeed as a development partner, where she starred in and produced content for popular web series like Quinta vs. Everything and BuzzfeedViolet.

But the showrunner and producer struck gold in 2016 when she launched her hit web series Broke alongside Maurice Williams and Paul Dupree. The 11-episode series followed the ups and downs of the trio’s lives as they worked to fulfill their dreams living in LA Brunson’s comedic web series became so big that eventually, she sold the show to YouTube Red.

In 2019, Quinta parted ways with Buzzfeed, but there wasn’t any ill will between her and the network.

Since launching in 2021, Abbott Elementary has gone on to make history. At the Emmys last year, Quinta Brunson took home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, which made her the third Black writer and the second Black female writer to win the award.

Quinta Brunson’s journey from Vine to Hollywood is a testament to her extraordinary talent, hard work and unwavering determination. She has defied expectations, broken barriers and carved her own path in the entertainment industry, becoming a trailblazer and an inspiration to many. With her undeniable talent, unique perspective and unapologetic authenticity, Brunson continues to leave her mark on the entertainment world, and her future prospects are boundless. We eagerly anticipate what this rising star will achieve next in her already illustrious career.

SEE ALSO:

Quinta Brunson Extends Her Warner Bros. TV Partnership With Multi-Year Overall Deal

Jimmy Kimmel Messed Up Quinta Brunson’s Historic Emmy Moment And Black Twitter Wasn’t Having It

Quinta Brunson Demands Lawsuit Accusing Her Of Plagiarizing ‘Abbott Elementary’ Be Dismissed was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com