Coppin State Hires New Basketball Coach After Firing Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Coppin State University named Larry Stewart as its new head men’s basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday. Stewart, a Coppin State alumnus, was hired nearly two months after the Baltimore-based HBCU fired Juan Dixon from the same position amid a sexual assault lawsuit.

“Larry Stewart’s track record as a player and coach will be instrumental in recruiting the right players for our program and building a culture of excellence on and off the court,” Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins said in a statement. “I look forward to Coach Stewart and Athletic Director Derek Carter rebuilding our men’s basketball program in a way that fosters the legacy we have been known for. I believe seeing Coach Stewart at the helm will ignite excitement across Eagle Nation.”

Related Stories Coppin State Fires Basketball Coach Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Stewart, who becomes Coppin State’s eighth head basketball coach in men’s program history, has worked previously as an assistant coach at Bowie State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

“It is an exciting time to welcome Larry back to his alma mater and continue the legacy of success he had as a student-athlete at Coppin,” Coppin State Atheltic Director Derek Carter said in a statement. “From his time as a student-athlete to playing in the NBA and overseas, Larry has proven himself as a legend on the court, and at Coppin. He has earned the respect from his peers during his many years as an assistant coach at other institutions and I look forward to his continued success as our men’s basketball head coach.”

Stewart led Coppin to its first MEAC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 1990. He also averaged 23.9 points and 13.4 rebounds, both of which are school records. Additionally, he led Coppin to the NIT.

He is one of two Eagles to play in the NBA, where he played five seasons with the Washington Bullets, Vancouver Grizzlies and Seattle Supersonics.

“I’m thankful and blessed and appreciate the opportunity that has been presented to me,” Stewart said. “It’s a dream job, it’s where I grew up and I look forward to getting started teaching and growing young men.”

Stewart is a Philadelphia native who was selected as the MEAC Player of the Year in 1994 and 1995, and an inductee into the Coppin State and MEAC Halls of Fame.

He currently resides in Baltimore County.

Stewart replaces Dixon, who coached the men’s basketball for the past six seasons.

Dixon’s firing in March came after a disappointing season that saw the team finish with 23 losses against just nine wins. Two seasons ago, Dixon steered the Eagles to a regular season championship in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Chances are that Dixon, a former college basketball star and NBA player who is also known for being featured on the Real Housewives of Potomac reality television series, was fired for more than just an abysmal record.

A lawsuit was filed last year against the school alleging that a former assistant coach on Dixon’s staff sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself.

Dixon is directly named in the lawsuit and accused of not taking immediate action following the allegations made against Lucian Brownlee, a former guard who served as Director of Player Development and Director of Basketball Operations.

According to the Baltimore Brew, the lawsuit also alleges rampant drug use on the team, something Dixon allegedly “indicated that he was helpless to address… in any meaningful way.”

Over Dixon’s tenure, the Eagles amassed a record of 51-131 overall including that glaring 9-23 record this past season. He was named head coach at Coppin State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the University of the District of Columbia women’s basketball team for two seasons.

SEE ALSO:

Morgan State University To Become First HBCU To Offer Division I Wrestling

Black History: Howard University Swim & Dive Team Covers ‘Sports Illustrated’ In HBCU First

Coppin State Hires New Basketball Coach After Firing Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit was originally published on 92q.com