Ben Crump Sues Morgan Stanley In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Alleging ‘Institutional Bias Against Black People’

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is suing Morgan Stanley & Co, one of the world’s largest financial services firms, alleging a longstanding pattern of systemic racial discrimination.

Crump filed the lawsuit on Wednesday on behalf of Anthony Fletcher, a recruiter who was contracted to hire “Black talent” for the financial firm for seven years up until March 2022. In the 25-page complaint, Fletcher, who is Black, claimed that only 16 of the 200 “highly qualified diverse candidates” he sourced were hired for management roles.

The veteran recruiter, who owns the Illinois-based My Future Consulting also alleged that Morgan Stanley placed some of the “diverse” hires into low-paying roles at the firm. As a result, Fletcher claims, he earned far less than his peers.

According to the lawsuit, Morgan Stanley allegedly denied Fletcher access to standard tools for his job and hired candidates he sourced behind his back to avoid paying him appropriate compensation. The complaint notes that the Black recruiter’s pay was cut down “below the industry standard of 33.33 percent to 20 percent.” The financial firm allegedly based their decision “only on first-year salary rather than total compensation for the hire, including bonuses— all because of the recruiter’s ”race,” the lawsuit stated.

When Fletcher reported the discrimination he and his candidates faced, his contract was swiftly terminated and the company hired a white complex director candidate to take over his position.

Crump says Morgan Stanley has a long history of discrimination against Black employees.