Explaining The Dangers Of Gov. DeSantis’ Bill to Ban College Diversity Programs

Educator, advocate, and freedom fighter Rashad Brown explains how Ron DeSantis’ attempts to “rewrite history” are dangerous.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) aims to create equal environments by giving those who have been historically disenfranchised new and fair opportunities.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting colleges and universities in his state from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives.

According to Florida Senate Bill 266, which will go into effect July 1, colleges and universities, “may not expend any funds for programs or campus activities that violate the FEEA; advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion; or promote or engage in political or social activism.”

The new bill is the latest step in Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke” ideology.

“This has basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda and that is wrong,” DeSantis said. “In fact, if you look at the way this has actually been implemented across the country, DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions.”

This topic is especially controversial in Florida due to DeSantis’ strong push to eliminate black history in schools. Today’s interviewee, Rashad Brown, calls bills such as this “modern anti-literacy laws”.Bills like these could also influence other states to potentially implement similar policies.

In March, the textbook publisher Studies Weekly removed all mentions of race in a draft lesson of Rosa Parks’ story to comply with Florida’s state guidelines.

From MADAMENOIRE:

The current Studies Weekly lesson for first graders explains the links between race, segregation and Parks’ story. “The law said African Americans had to give up their seats on the bus if a white person wanted to sit down,” the study aid reportedly reads.

An initial rewrite — “created for the textbook review” — mentions race indirectly. It says, “She [Parks] was told to move to a different seat because of the color of her skin,” NYT reports. A second update allegedly included no mention of race, simply saying Parks “was told to move to a different seat.”

“In places like Florida you have Japanese studies, Italian studies, German studies…the only one that’s banned is African-American studies…African-American studies is American history. It’s not something separate that we’re going to let the Governor of Florida or anybody else to erase,” Brown says.

Rashad Brown is an educator, advocate, and freedom fighter. Brown is the only certified teacher of AP African American studies in Georgia, and one of only sixty in the entire country. He hopes to inform the community and other educators about using this curriculum to make lasting change.

