Janelle Monae Is Unbothered, Liberated And Unapologetically Living Her Truth

The streets have been buzzing ever since Janelle Monae dropped her latest single, Lipstick Lover. She’s a sexually liberated human, and it’s upsetting people for some reason. Fortunately for us, Monae is unbothered by the naysayers because she’s living in her truth. The artist talks about her freedom in the latest issue of Rolling Stone.

The magazine announced their latest cover star in an Instagram post. “As a musician, writer, and actor, @janellemonae has parlayed their triple-threat achievements into culture-shifting, Black feminist, pro-queer stances. Ahead of their new album next month, they’re also Rolling Stone’s latest cover star. Hit the link in bio to read the story and see the photos,” they wrote.

On the cover, Monae is topless with her hands covering her nipples. Her head is dressed in gold rope chainsed headdress by The Blonds.

In the issue, the singer discusses her newfound freedom and how it’s inspired her to free the nipple.

In another post, the magazine shares a simple explanation.

“‘I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free’ — @janellemonae, who says her pronouns are she/her, they/them, and ‘free-ass motherfucker,’ goes deep on the evolution that’s made her more nude, more present, and less anxious. Hit the link in bio to read our latest cover story and see all the photos. @frenchgold for Rolling Stone,” they wrote.

The promo video for her new album, which in part pays homage to the iconic 1972 Jamaica poster ad featuring soaking-wet Trinidadian beauty Sintra Bronte, is littered with every sort of appreciation of the Divine Feminine form. Janelle herself dives head-first, in many instances literally, to indulge in her love for the female body; hers is of course on maximum display itself throughout the majority of the time with zero shame. She’s bold, Black (AF!), beautiful and bodacious in all the areas that matter. It’s quite a sight to see, and the overall message gets even deeper than the surface-level sexuality of it all.

Janelle Monae will release The Age of Pleasure on June 9.

You can read the issue here.

Janelle Monae Is Unbothered, Liberated And Unapologetically Living Her Truth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com