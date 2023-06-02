Bill Cosby Faces New Rape Lawsuit Alleging Former Playboy Centerfold Model Was Drugged, Assaulted

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Bill Cosby is facing more legal trouble, as he’s just been sued for rape in Los Angeles County.

This story was initially reported by the Washington Post.

Cosby, the 85-year-old disgraced comedian and actor, is being accused by Victoria Valentino of drugging and raping the former Playboy centerfold in 1969.

“It’s not about money, it’s about accountability,” Valentino said to reporters. Cosby has now been accused of some form of sexual assault, misconduct, or rape, by at least 60 women.

From The Washington Post:

In her lawsuit, Valentino says she briefly met Cosby in 1969 while she was an actress and singer. Later, she says, they ran into each other at a Los Angeles restaurant and Cosby came over to say hello after spotting her in tears over the recent drowning death of her 6-year-old son. Later that day he gave her a pill, she says.

To read the entire report from The Washington Post, [click here].

Cosby was released from prison in 2021 after his 2018 rape conviction was overturned.

Reports state that he’s planning on returning to comedy at some point in 2023.

Just about a year ago, a jury found that Cosby sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Judy Huth was awarded $500,000 in the civil case. Cosby’s request for a new trial in that case was ultimately denied. He has since appealed the verdict.

Huth’s lawsuit had been paused while Cosby served more than two years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who made claims similar to Huth’s and the dozens of other women who have come forward with their own allegations of being drugged and groped.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s overturning of Cosby’s conviction on June 30, 2021, not only freed him from prison but also cleared the way for Huth’s civil lawsuit to move forward after it was first filed in 2017.

Following the announcement that he would appeal the verdict, more women came forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault and rape. That case also named as defendants NBCUniversal, Kaufman Astoria Studios, where The Cosby Show was filmed, and Carsey-Werner Television, which produced the show. The lawsuit alleges that these companies are “culpable and liable” and “knew and/or should have known Bill Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it,” as Vulture reported.

Two of the women suing Cosby, Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl, were both actors on The Cosby Show. The other three plaintiffs are Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd, who had previously spoken out against Cosby and his alleged violent and predatory behavior.

Their claims are similar to all of the sexual assault and rape claims made against Cosby. They all seem to either involve women being lured into what was supposed to be a professional environment only to be cornered by Cosby and abused, or they involve Cosby giving them drugs and assaulting them after they were incapacitated.

Some people might call it a pattern.

SEE ALSO:

Bill Cosby Survivor’s Documentary Debuts A Week After Comedian Says He Plans To Tour

The Academy Moving Way Faster To Punish Will Smith Than It Did For Cosby And Polanski Sex Assaults

Bill Cosby Faces New Rape Lawsuit Alleging Former Playboy Centerfold Model Was Drugged, Assaulted was originally published on wzakcleveland.com